Supervisors get public feel on Tobacco 21

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for a proposed local law which would raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products to 21 years old within county lines.

Essex County Department of Public Health Director Linda Beers opened the hearing last Tuesday with a video presentation about Tobacco 21, a national movement to raise the base age for purchasing tobacco products.

Several organizations spoke up in favor of the law.

“For youth, the best method is cessation and the best method is prevention,” said Kristina Wieneke of the American Lung Association.

Several talked about the most recent ways tobacco being delivered to people, including a type of e-cigarette called a “JUUL,” an e-cigarette that looks like a thumb drive but has as much nicotine as a full pack of cigarettes.

“They are a delivery system for one of the most powerful, addictive substances on the face of the earth,” said Dana Bushey Isabella with Reality Check.

James Bornemann of St. Josephs said his life was almost ended from cigarettes, but not from nicotine.

“During my first deployment in the military, I was almost killed because a sniper picked up on my cigarette butt,” he said.

Doug Terbeek, head of The Prevention Team out of Ticonderoga, said this law alone would not bring the use of tobacco to and end.

“This is not the silver bullet but one of the spokes on a wheel to communicate to youth and adults that we need to start understanding the impact of this drug and its nature,” Terbeek said. “No one picks up a cigarette or a drink and says, ‘I can’t wait to become addicted to these things.’”

Jim Calvin of the New York State Assassination of Convenience stores spoke against the proposed law,

“How many times have you been forced to vote on a resolution that would hurt the businesses you represent,” he said. “The barrier you are being asked to place between older smokers and younger is not a barrier, it is a slice of Swiss cheese. The goal is right, but the solution is wrong.”