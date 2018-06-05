Supervisors pause to honor

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Essex County Sheriff’s Department served as the Honor Guard at the Essex County Memorial Day service. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava places a wreath at a tree planted in honor of Dane Venne, who was killed in action serving his country during Memorial Day ceremonies at the county offices May 29. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Members of the Chrysalis Singers perform during the Essex County Memorial Day service May 29. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | Members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, along with county staff, took a moment last week to honor those who had fallen in service of their country as well as those who had passed from the county ranks.

“I am proud that our local government supports activities that support our veterans,” Chairman Randy Preston said during the board’s memorial service on the steps of the Old Courthouse. “We have a responsibility and obligation to protect those who put themselves in harms way in order to protect us.”

The ceremony included music by the Chrysalis Singers, and placing of wreaths by supervisors at makers and trees honoring prisoners of wars and Essex County veterans Raymond “Buzz” Wright and Dane Venne.

The board also took a moment to pay respect former county employees who had died over the past year. The Essex County Sheriff’s Department provided an Honor Guard.