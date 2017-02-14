Supervisors see chair swap — all 18 of them

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola The Old County Courthouse, home to the Essex County Board of Supervisors, has new chairs for the first time in as long as anyone can remember.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Old County Courthouse now has a decidedly swankier look.

As lawmakers ponder the weighty issues facing the county, they will do so from new thrones of power.

The supervisors new executive-style seats are jet black leather with a mahogany finish.

Supervisors were delighted as they trickled in last week to find the old wooden chairs with sun-faded red cushions had been replaced.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) was initially dismayed when he learned his chair could not rock. But he quickly discovered how it worked, studied the adjustable knobs, and showed his colleagues as they filtered in for the morning’s meeting.

“I feel like I’m sitting in a little Ferrari,” Scozzafava said.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors has 18 members, one supervisor from each town.

Lawmakers in December authorized the county to use up to $8,500 from their contingency account to purchase the chairs, including three spares.

The final price tag for 21 chairs was $8,181.60, or $389.60 each.

The makeover stemmed from an incident last December when a supervisor sat down and the chair crumpled under him and he fell on the floor.

“We talked about replacement of these chairs for nearly forever,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer when he asked lawmakers to authorize the purchase. “We’ve talked about this forever and I would like to get them replaced.”

The new chairs are load-rated for up to 300 pounds, which means even the most portly supervisors will be protected from a crash landing.

The legislative chambers are located in the Old County Courthouse.

The juror’s box sat below the large portrait of abolitionist John Brown, and many of the chairs have been repurposed. Some still have juror numbers on the back.

It’s unclear when the chairs were first purchased, said officials.

“Those chairs have been there as long as I can remember,” said Essex County Clerk Joseph Provoncha, who was first elected in 1986.

Now, after surviving through hundreds of trials and endless county meetings, lawmakers have the choice to either donate the chairs to the Essex County Historical Society in Elizabethtown or take them back to their respective town halls.

“I think each town should get one,” said Scozzafava. “A lot of supervisors have sat in these chairs over the years.”

Museum Director Aurora McCaffrey said the historical society is open to taking some of the chairs, which have been moved to the back of the room.

“Oh, we certainly would,” McCaffrey told lawmakers on Monday. “Thank you for thinking of us, that would be great.”