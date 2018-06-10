Supervisors tour new county nutrition kitchen

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors took a tour of the new county kitchen in Westport June 5.

WESTPORT | Members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors got a first look at the new county kitchen facility in Westport last week.

Ten members of the board took a tour of the new county kitchen, located on the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

The $1.6 million facility, constructed over the fall and winter months as a replacement for the facility in Elizabethtown, was met with lawmaker universal praise for its design and look.

The exterior of the building matches with the historic look of the other buildings on the fairgrounds, while inside, state-of-the-art kitchen equipment lines the walls of the new facility, which Jim Dougan, deputy superintendent of the Department of Public Works, said should be in use by the end of the month.

“We are just looking for a couple things to come through which should be here in the next couple of weeks,” Dougan said. “Nutrition will take a couple more things to move things over and we are hoping to get a certificate of operation within the next two weeks.”

Work has also been done to the parking areas and the driveway, as Dougan said the county has cut down the hills by the entrance and exit in order for drivers to have a better line-of-site when going out onto the road. Dougan said they may lower the embankments even more in the future.

Supervisors who attended were pleased with the new facility.

“It is a testament to everyone who has worked on it,” said Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty. “This is going to be a great facility for the county.”

“Senior nutrition is very important in Essex County, and this facility ensures the program will stay strong for the next several decades,” Willsboro Supervisor and county vice chairman Shaun Gillilland said.

Westport Supervisor Michael Tyler was happy to welcome the site to Westport.

“It’s great to have a new building like this in our town,” said Tyler. “We will have some new faces in town with the employees who will be coming over here and we look forward to working with the nutrition center.”