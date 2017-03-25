Support voiced for trade school at former Lowe’s

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The vacant Lowe’s Home Center building in Ticonderoga could be a trade school and new home for the Ticonderoga Town Police Department in the future.

TICONDEROGA – The reuse of the former Lowe’s Home Center building as a new home for Ticonderoga Town Police and for a trade school got some support at the last Ticonderoga Town Council session.

The present Police Station is structurally deteriorating in the former Village Shed on Burgoyne Road, and town officials have been searching for a new facility.

Town Planning Board Chairman Stuart Baker said the feasibility report for the Lowe’s property reuse was released earlier this year for North Country Community College and the Essex County Industrial Development Agency.

He said what wasn’t in the study was the concept of putting the Police Department in the Lowe’s building.

“There was a lot of discussion (at public meetings) of the reuse of that property for the Ticonderoga Police Department,” Baker said. “The study makes no mention of a police facility on the property.”

He said he traced it back to the request for proposals, which didn’t ask for an analysis for the police.

“I put this out for your information, and a reminder that we still need a new facility for the Ticonderoga Police Department,” Baker told the Town Council.

Businessman and local developer James Major said he also supports the Police Department having a new location.

“I was involved with other investors for picking that Lowe’s building up for North Country Community College and the Police Department, if NCCC got approval,” Major said. “I wanted the investors to commit to a portion of that building for the Police Department.

“I support the idea of a North Country Community College trade school here. I hope we could get a consensus group to put on some pressure to make that happen.”

Some people need and want the skills that a trade school would offer, he said.

“We should support and help them,” Major said. “The critical wheels need to turn to make that happen.”

There was opposition from the college’s teaching staff to the trade school, Major said, but he believes that requiring trade school students to take some college courses might alleviate that.

“There’s no harm in trying,” Councilor Wayne Taylor told him. “We can try.”

Some good news is that the town is getting some new picnic tables for its parks.

High School student Jonathan West completed four picnic tables for the town as part of an Eagle Scout project, Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said.

“Right now they’re residing at the beach,” Giordano said. “We look forward to using them. We thank him for his offering and services.”