Survey needed for Wadhams sewer project

× The Town of Westport will be conducting a survey of 42 households in the Wadhams sewer district to determine if the area qualifies for funds through a Community Development Block Grant. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WADHAMS | The Town of Westport will be conducting a survey of residents in the Wadhams sewer district over the next two weeks in order to move forward on a project to bring the system within compliance.

Town Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said the town needs to conduct the survey in order to secure funding for the project, needed to bring the wastewater system into compliance with state mandates.

“We have been out of compliance since about 2013,” Tyler said.

The funding is based on financial need within the district. To find out the information, the town will be sending out surveys over the next two weeks in order to get information on household income.

The town is working with the Essex County Department of Community Resources to help secure the funding, which will come from Community Development Block Grants. In order to qualify for these funds, the benefited area must be determined to be low or moderate income.

The town will need the income data for each of the 42 households within the sewer district.

Tyler said if information is not returned by homeowners, the town may have to go door-to-door in order to get the needed information.

Tyler said the results of the survey are completely confidential, If the survey results deem the district eligible for the grants, the funding would help keep district rates at a reasonable level.

For more information, contact Tyler or George Hainer at 518-962-4419.