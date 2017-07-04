Survey reveals Five Towns largely unknown to travelers

× Expand File photo A new survey from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism attempted to discern travel patterns and perceptions of the Five Towns, including Indian Lake, the site of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Adirondack Challenge, pictured here in 2015.

NORTH HUDSON — The results are in for a travel study of the communities most closely linked to Boreas Ponds.

The main takeaway: The Upper Hudson Recreation Hub has a heavy lift when it bridging the awareness gap between more well-known attractions like Old Forge, Lake Placid and Lake George.

“(The results) reinforce some of the traditional things we’ve already been talking about,” said Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna.

ROOST conducted the survey to determine traveler perception, behavior and demands related to the central Adirondack towns of Minerva, North Hudson, Newcomb, Indian Lake and Long Lake.

The 748 respondents were split into three segments:

Adirondack Park residents who have visited one of the Five Towns, visitors who have not, and non-residents.

Indian Lake and Long Lake led the pack among residents and travelers who said they planned on visiting within the next two years.

Elsewhere, favorites like Old Forge, Inlet, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Lake George remained favorites.

Old Forge, Lake Placid, Lake George and Whiteface-Wilmington had the smallest awareness gap between visitors and prospective guests, demonstrating their ongoing star wattage.

Newcomb and North Hudson, despite making headlines over Boreas Ponds and the proposed Gateway to the Adirondacks, lagged behind when it comes to prospective trips from those who have not yet visited.

Morehouse, Malone and Lake Clear-Paul Smith’s all ranked at the bottom of the pack.

The numbers were comparable when it comes to if respondents would recommend the destinations to a friend as a vacation destination.

The study also attempted to glean what recreational activities came to mind at which locations.

Canoeing, kayaking and hiking remained the most popular activities among all.

Lake George is known for dining and boating, while hunting, hiking and snowmobiling were high on the list for the Five Towns.

But when pinpointing awareness of activities in the Five Towns, a gulf emerged:

Knowledge of most activities clocked in at under 15 percent. The outlier was whitewater rafting, where awareness doubled — likely due to the Adirondack Challenge that sees the governor and state officials visiting Indian Lake each summer.

All groups said they preferred traditional lodging like motels and hotels over alternatives, including beds and breakfasts, AirBnB and vacation rentals.

As the Upper Hudson Recreation Hub gains momentum, ROOST aims to assemble a marketing program that imparts the importance of destination planning.

“(The survey) helps everyone understands what the assets are, and that’s the part we think is valuable,” McKenna said.

North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore said he expects the Gateway project will significantly raise the region’s profile.

The bump will hopefully drive visitors to lesser-known areas of the Adirondack Park beyond the congested Route 73 corridor, he said.

“Hopefully that will help educate people that there other things they can do,” he said.

Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber, who represents Morehouse, acknowledged the awareness gap.

“I think we’ve started to develop some of the building blocks in developing the recreational aspect,” Farber said. “This marketing strategy is how do you weave together the Five Towns as sort of a mini-destination?”

A good plan, he said, will incorporate all recreational aspects.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston said he looked forward to the Adirondack Park Agency classifying Boreas Ponds, a process that has dragged into summer following last winter’s public hearing process.

“You can preserve the environment, but also recreate on it — that’s what it should be about,” Preston said.

The survey was distributed to participants of ROOST’s annual leisure travel information study, and those who indicated that they had been to one of the Five Towns. The Long Lake Parks, Recreation & Tourism office and Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce also distributed the survey to their email lists.