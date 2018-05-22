Survey reveals High Peaks parking lots ‘routinely’ above capacity

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola As the High Peaks explodes in popularity, parking lot capacity is being exceeded by as four times as many vehicles much at some locations, according to a new report by the Adirondack Council.

KEENE | Close to 80 percent of all trailheads leading into the High Peaks and surrounding Wilderness areas are routinely above their capacity on fall weekends, according to a new survey detailing parking lots that serve the region’s most popular hiking destinations.

The survey, which was conducted by the Adirondack Council and supported by local governments and green groups, was conducted last year between Labor Day and Columbus Day.

As the region explodes in popularity as a tourism destination, capacity is being exceeded by as four times as many vehicles much at some locations, the report revealed.

BIG PROBLEMS

Hotspots include Cascade Mountain and Adirondak Loj and South Meadows Road, as well as parking lots at Hurricane Mountain, Ampersand Mountain, Elk Lake and Route 9N and Elizabethtown and Keene.

Keene Valley trailheads contain a total of 353 parking spots, but had as many as 721 cars during a recent visit, according to the report.

And 35 parking lots designed to accommodate fewer than 1,000 cars frequently had more than 2,100 cars trying to park at them.

As a result, over 1,000 vehicles were repeatedly parked along roads, on private property, and in other unsafe locations.

The congestion not only presents a thicket of environmental issues — overuse has led to erosion, soil compaction, loss of fragile vegetation and impacts on sensitive wildlife, said the report — but the spillover of improperly parked cars leads to public safety problems.

“Rural roads get too clogged for traffic and particularly for emergency responders,” said Bill Farber, chairman of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “Plus, parking along state highways puts hikers into the path of motor vehicle traffic which is traveling 60 miles an hour.”

“Avoiding disastrous outcomes requires better planning, better management, and most importantly, action on all our parts,” he said.

STEERED ELSEWHERE

Simply building more lots is not the answer, stakeholders argue.

“A parking area full of cars clearly shows the need to expand the opportunities for our visitors, not the parking lots,” said Town of Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria. “Providing those choices is the true challenge.”