Survey reveals High Peaks parking lots ‘routinely’ above capacity

As the High Peaks explodes in popularity, parking lot capacity is being exceeded by as four times as many vehicles much at some locations, according to a new report by the Adirondack Council.
KEENE | Close to 80 percent of all trailheads leading into the High Peaks and surrounding Wilderness areas are routinely above their capacity on fall weekends, according to a new survey detailing parking lots that serve the region’s most popular hiking destinations.
The survey, which was conducted by the Adirondack Council and supported by local governments and green groups, was conducted last year between Labor Day and Columbus Day.
BIG PROBLEMS
Hotspots include Cascade Mountain and Adirondak Loj and South Meadows Road, as well as parking lots at Hurricane Mountain, Ampersand Mountain, Elk Lake and Route 9N and Elizabethtown and Keene.
Keene Valley trailheads contain a total of 353 parking spots, but had as many as 721 cars during a recent visit, according to the report.
And 35 parking lots designed to accommodate fewer than 1,000 cars frequently had more than 2,100 cars trying to park at them.
As a result, over 1,000 vehicles were repeatedly parked along roads, on private property, and in other unsafe locations.
The congestion not only presents a thicket of environmental issues — overuse has led to erosion, soil compaction, loss of fragile vegetation and impacts on sensitive wildlife, said the report — but the spillover of improperly parked cars leads to public safety problems.
“Rural roads get too clogged for traffic and particularly for emergency responders,” said Bill Farber, chairman of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “Plus, parking along state highways puts hikers into the path of motor vehicle traffic which is traveling 60 miles an hour.”
“Avoiding disastrous outcomes requires better planning, better management, and most importantly, action on all our parts,” he said.
STEERED ELSEWHERE
Simply building more lots is not the answer, stakeholders argue.
“A parking area full of cars clearly shows the need to expand the opportunities for our visitors, not the parking lots,” said Town of Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria. “Providing those choices is the true challenge.”
Stakeholders are calling for the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to help manage the flow of visitors.
“What we can do is help spread hikers throughout the Adirondacks to mitigate the overcrowding and safety issues,” said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson.
Local officials cited the development of the former Frontier Town site in North Hudson and recently classified MacIntyre and Boreas Ponds Tracts as key opportunities to capture some of the hikers and steer them southward.
“The Frontier Town Visitor Center could, if properly managed, provide parking and a hub for alternate transportation to trailheads that are experiencing parking problems,” said Fred Monroe, executive director of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board.
Monroe called for the DEC to explore the best management practices used on federal lands and state lands elsewhere and adapt them for use in the Adirondacks.
Neil Woodworth, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club, agrees.
“We need to explore and employ all of the best management practices that are suited to the Park,” Woodworth said in a statement. “We have examples from within the Adirondacks and around the country that demonstrate the efficacy of education in combination with management practices. ADK’s programs and membership strongly promote education as an indispensable technique in stewarding the Adirondack Park.”
HEARINGS SCHEDULED
The DEC has held four public discussions about state land stewardship and addressing overuse, and understands what the coalition calls “broad support for collaborative, user-friendly and effective management to protect people, natural resources, and the quality of the wilderness experience, while boosting the economy of Adirondack towns,” according to a news release by the coalition.
The state agency earlier this month rolled out a series of reforms to the High Peaks Wilderness Area Unit Management Plan (UMP), the first in two decades.
Following the temporary relocation of the popular Cascade mountain trailhead last fall, the agency has proposed rerouting the Ampersand Mountain trail between Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake to a larger parking area.
The proposed draft amendment also calls for banning roadside parking on state Route 73 outside of Lake Placid.
The DEC has also proposed building two new 20-car parking areas along the Cascade Road to accommodate rock climbers; has proposed improving existing trails, and creating 60 miles of new paths to direct visitors to less-trafficked areas.
The draft UMP amendments “identify steps to address overuse and safety concerns while preserving this iconic landscape and ensuring visitors can enjoy its breathtaking views and outstanding recreational opportunities,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a statement.
Joint DEC and Adirondack Park Agency public hearings are scheduled this week, including Wednesday, May 23 at DEC Headquarters in Albany at 10 a.m. and at Newcomb Central School at 6 p.m.
The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority will hold a public hearing, Thursday, May 24, at 7 p.m. in the Lake Placid Conference Center to receive public comment on the 2018 Amendment to the 1986 Olympic Sports Complex at Mount Van Hoevenberg UMP.
And in an effort running parallel to the overuse and UMP process, one local group is gearing up for its annual crowdfunding campaign to place portable toilets at popular hiking areas to curb the accumulation of human waste.
The campaign by the Ausable River Association generated $110 of $4,000 goal by Tuesday morning.