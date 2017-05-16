Suspect arrested in Warren County bomb threat case

× Expand Photo provided Darrell S. Royce

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested and charged with two felonies that accuse him of making bomb threats that prompted the evacuation of all Queensbury Central schools as well as the two main buildings at Warren County Municipal Center, where hundreds of county employees were working.

The evacuations were the first of their scale and involved more people than any other bomb-threat case in the area’s recent history.

Darrell S. Royce, 46, of Plantation Lane was charged with two counts of Making a Terroristic Threat for emails sent May 11 to the county center and to the school district, threatening to blow up buildings.

Royce was arraigned May 12 in Queensbury town court and taken to jail for lack of bail, set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Warren County Sheriff Bud York said Tuesday that the emails were traced to Royce by a digital analysis revealing the emails’ internet protocol address, then tracking down the physical address through inquiries with Spectrum Cable.

York said that Mike Colvin, the sheriff’s office information technology director, conducted the work tracing the emails to Royce.

“Mike did a great job,” York said.

The email messages claimed bombs were placed in undisclosed locations and would cause a severe loss of life, according to Warren County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Stockdale.

Thursday afternoon, all students, faculty and staff on the Queensbury Central School campus were sent home after their threatening email was received.

The county Municipal Center’s main building and the adjacent county Human Services building were both evacuated, with several hundred people sent home for the remainder of the day, and the entrances to the municipal center were closed off by law officers.

Authorities said later that all the 1,800-or-so students were safe after being transported to the Adirondack Sports Complex a.k.a. “The Dome” where they were later picked up by family members.

At 1:56 p.m. Thursday, acting county Administrator Kevin Geraghty declared that all county employees go home. Soon after, state police bought in a bomb squad complete with a dog trained to smell explosives, authorities said. The school buildings were searched in a similar manner.

Geraghty said at 4:30 p.m. that both the state police and the county sheriff’s office were employing all resources to thoroughly search each building as well as investigate the source of the threats.

“These threats have obviously created a lot of problems for everybody,” Geraghty said.

Tuesday, York said that state police were part of the team in collecting evidence, which included seizing a computer and other digital devices at Royce’s home.

York said he didn’t want to yet disclose any potential motive Royce may have had. Authorities said he had contact with the county Social Services office prior to the bomb threats occurring, however.

York said Tuesday that he had heard that Royce had raised bail and was released from the county jail.

Royce is due back in Queensbury Town Court at 10:30 a .m. Monday June 5.