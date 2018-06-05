Suspect in the slaying of DA’s brother enters not guilty plea

× Expand File photo Cody R. Cutting was officially charged on three counts in the April shooting death of Derek “Boomer” Sprague at this Mineville club.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The case of a shooting death in Mineville will be heading to court in November.

Cody R. Cutting, who is accused of slaying of Derek J. “Boomer” Sprague in April, pleaded not guilty in front of Essex County Judge Richard Meyer during his arraignment on Monday.

Meyer set a trial date of Tuesday, Nov. 13 with pre-trial conferences set for Aug. 16 and Oct. 11.

Cutting has been charged with second degree murder, second degree manslaughter and second degree menacing.

At the proceeding, Cutting only uttered his name, home address and the word “yes” to a couple of questions from Meyer.

Meyer set bail at $1 million or $2 million bond for Cutting, although Warren County District Attorney Jason M. Carusone argued the weight of the charges could make the suspect a flight risk.

“We would like to focus the courts attention to the criminal act,” Carusone said. “If he were convicted of the top count, the sentence could be for life. When someone faces the potential of never being free again, the court needs to take that into account.”

Carusone was appointed to replace Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague as prosecutor due to a conflict of interest.

Derek was Sprague’s brother.

Cutting’s attorney, Kevin O’Brien, said his client could be more involved in his defense if he were allowed bail.

In giving the chance for bail, Meyer said Cutting would be confined to the home of a family member and would only be allowed to leave for court appearances, appointments with his lawyer, and medical emergencies. He would also have to report to the probation office once per week.

During the arraignment, Carusone said the prosecution was ready for trial and offered evidence they had to the court and defense.

Carusone listed several items as evidence, including what he said was the voice of Cutting on tape saying he had killed “Boomer,” evidence showing the gun in the case was found where Cutting had told authorities to find it, and the nature of the shooting.

Following the hearing, O’Brien said the appearance went “relatively as expected.”