Suspected arsonist was injured at Ti country club fire

TICONDEROGA | The 18-year-old Ticonderoga firefighter charged with burning down a vacant barn this week was also one of four people injured last month in a fire that destroyed the Ticonderoga Golf Course clubhouse and restaurant.

Officials said they believe this was a coincidence, and do not suspect that the teen was responsible for the clubhouse fire.

Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matthew Watts said it appears at this point that the firefighter, who was also an employee of the clubhouse restaurant, did not play a role in the blaze.

“I’d be lying if I said it hadn’t crossed my mind, but based on what we’ve found (the clubhouse fire) was accidental,” Watts said.

Ticonderoga Police Chief Michael Mawn agreed that the clubhouse fire was “not suspicious.”

Watts said the firefighter who was later arrested on arson charges had been released from the hospital on Memorial Day, three weeks before that barn fire. The country club fire began in the kitchen of Emeralds restaurant, as a wedding event was being served.

The barn fire on McCaughin Road was reported early Monday morning, and later that day the 18-year-old was charged with arson for the barn fire and a previous grass fire.

Police have not released the suspect’s name because he is eligible to be treated as a youthful offender.

The barn, which was not in use for agriculture, was owned by a Vermont woman and was believed to be mostly empty.

Watts said there have been other grass and brush fires over the past few months that have been suspicious, but none did serious damage.

The country club fire, by contrast, is thought to have been caused by a kitchen accident, specifically the explosion of a propane tank. Watts said investigators have collected evidence, and are expected to have a final determination as to the cause in the near future.

Arsonists have been known to join fire departments, and Watts said Ticonderoga has a vetting process to try to be sure this doesn’t happen.

And previously the process had worked, Watts said. The department conducts interviews, conducts criminal background checks and interviews officers at stations where the person may have previously worked.

“Unfortunately, this sort of thing is not uncommon, but fortunately it had never happened here,” he said.