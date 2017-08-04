Suspected overdose leads to Plattsburgh drug raid

× Expand A suspected drug overdose led law enforcement to raid 53 Oak Street in Plattsburgh Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH — A suspected drug overdose led law enforcement to raid what they said was a known drug house in downtown Plattsburgh Thursday.

Kristy L. Seymour, 39, and David A. Rodriguez, 38, were charged with criminal nuisance in the first degree, a class E felony, after Plattsburgh Police Department received a tip about potential drug activity at 53 Oak Street.

Police and emergency services responded to the residence for a reported drug overdose earlier that day.

A neighbor called in a report of a someone leaning against the house with obvious signs of impairment, said Plattsburgh Police Department Lieutenant Bradley R. Kiroy.

“The person had fled prior to us arriving,” said Kiroy.

The search, authorities said, did not net any narcotics.

But it did result in the seizure of “many items” of drug paraphernalia associated with heroin, crack and cocaine, the usage of which officials have long suspected at the home, which is well-known to law enforcement.

“This particular house is a nuisance property,” Kiroy said.

The suspects were arraigned in City Court by Judge Mark Rogers Friday morning and were committed to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

A person is guilty of criminal nuisance in the first degree when he or she “knowingly conducts or maintains any premises, place or resort where persons come or gather for purposes of engaging in the unlawful sale of controlled substances.”

Authorities said they remain committed to continuing to pursue an aggressive approach in identifying types of criminal behaviors associated with the opiate epidemic.

“It must be said that this particular case involved more than just law enforcement, but many concerned citizens and public employees who had a watchful eye on the activities and serious health concerns relating to this particular premise,” said Chief Ken Parkinson in a statement.

Mayor Colin Read praised the collaborative efforts.

"Many eyes on situations like this allow us to exercise multi-pronged approaches to combat the serious opioid problem facing cities like ours," he said.

Parkinson said continued public support will be critical in stamping out the epidemic and ensuring public safety.

“The City Police Department is working with other city departments to avoid future problems at this location as well as other neglected properties throughout the city,” said Parkinson.