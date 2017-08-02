Swimmer plans Lake George run

Photo provided
Bridget Simpson swims near the Statue of Liberty last summer. This summer she’s swimming from Lake George village to Ticonderoga.
TICONDEROGA – Bridget Simpson estimates it will take her 24 hours to swim from Lake George village to her home at Ticonderoga.
The Ticonderoga swimmer plans to start the journey of about 32 miles on Monday, Aug. 7 at the public docks in Lake George village, and end at Diane’s Rock in Ticonderoga.
Her swim is a do-it-yourself fundraiser, Simpson said.
“I would like to invite anyone interested in my effort to consider supporting any cause of personal significance,”she said. “Don’t send me anything.”
One of her recent swims was near the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.
“Let me tell you, at the Lady Liberty Sharkfest swim, about a hundred of us jumped off a ferry just outside the security zone of the island, and most of us just gawked up at her (the Statue of Liberty),” Simpson said. “Stunning. To be the great-granddaughter of Irish immigrants swimming away from the statue past Ellis Island, past the Terminal, into a marina was an amazing thing.
“It was a smaller swim; a mile and a half, but a high point of my summer.”
She’s starting her swim on a day that will honor her grandfather.
“My grandfather was born in the U.S., but his older brother was born in Ireland,” Simpson said. “I’ll start the swim on Grampa’s birthday. I think he would be pleased.”
She’ll end her swim at Diane Struble’s starting point for her swim in August 1958. Struble was the first person to swim the 32 mile length of Lake George.
Now she’s recruiting a team for her trip.
“I’m hoping to find a few more crew members, mostly kayakers, to be nearby to help me follow a good course, and easily pass food and drink back and forth,” she said.
“I’m aiming for Aug. 7-8, starting at night, from Lake George village. I estimate 24 hours. I am trying to account for slower miles after the first half, and I think I am in the ballpark. I’m planning to swim north, and hope to have the wind at my back.”
She has a blog now and people are starting to recognize her on the street, she said.
“Interestingly, I have met a few people recently who have said, ‘Oh, you’re Bridget.’ People who know people who know me and my goal,” she said.
“I had quite a time at the beach (recently)— 8.25 miles before the thunder. Everyone is very supportive, and so far the beach is quiet enough that my laps at the rope don’t get in the way of games. I chat a bit to let people know that I try to stay by the rope, and can’t always see them if there is fog and glare on my goggles, and that I don’t actually aim for people. Most people smile.”
She’s been working toward her goal for about a year.
“I had planned to participate in Empire State Games, but decided to focus on training to swim the lake,” Simpson said. “No serious road trips, and now that the lake is available, fewer trips to Middlebury to swim at Vermont Sun. I started a job teaching aqua-aerobics there last December, which gave me access to winter swimming. What a treat.
“Now I love the lake, and the pool took some getting used to, but the opportunity has been priceless on many levels.”
She started open water swimming in 1999.
“One of my first big swims was Lake Champlain, from Willsboro to Burlington, eight miles in just under five hours,” she said. “I take great pride in being a much stronger swimmer right now.”
Judy Walker said residents are behind Simpson.
“She has a great story, is a wonderful, hardworking lady, and I think the town and surrounding area would be moved by what she is hoping to accomplish,” Walker said.