Swimmer plans Lake George run

TICONDEROGA – Bridget Simpson estimates it will take her 24 hours to swim from Lake George village to her home at Ticonderoga.

The Ticonderoga swimmer plans to start the journey of about 32 miles on Monday, Aug. 7 at the public docks in Lake George village, and end at Diane’s Rock in Ticonderoga.

Her swim is a do-it-yourself fundraiser, Simpson said.

“I would like to invite anyone interested in my effort to consider supporting any cause of personal significance,”she said. “Don’t send me anything.”

One of her recent swims was near the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.

“Let me tell you, at the Lady Liberty Sharkfest swim, about a hundred of us jumped off a ferry just outside the security zone of the island, and most of us just gawked up at her (the Statue of Liberty),” Simpson said. “Stunning. To be the great-granddaughter of Irish immigrants swimming away from the statue past Ellis Island, past the Terminal, into a marina was an amazing thing.

“It was a smaller swim; a mile and a half, but a high point of my summer.”

She’s starting her swim on a day that will honor her grandfather.

“My grandfather was born in the U.S., but his older brother was born in Ireland,” Simpson said. “I’ll start the swim on Grampa’s birthday. I think he would be pleased.”

She’ll end her swim at Diane Struble’s starting point for her swim in August 1958. Struble was the first person to swim the 32 mile length of Lake George.

“My solo swim will start at the public docks in Lake George, and end at Diane’s Rock in Ticonderoga,” Simpson said.

Now she’s recruiting a team for her trip.

“I’m hoping to find a few more crew members, mostly kayakers, to be nearby to help me follow a good course, and easily pass food and drink back and forth,” she said.

“I’m aiming for Aug. 7-8, starting at night, from Lake George village. I estimate 24 hours. I am trying to account for slower miles after the first half, and I think I am in the ballpark. I’m planning to swim north, and hope to have the wind at my back.”