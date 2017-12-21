Syrian bishop recounts horrors to students

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Bishop Antoine Chbeir of the Diocese of Latakia, Syria, visited Seton Catholic School in Plattsburgh last week as part of a five-stop tour of the North Country.

PLATTSBURGH | He was 14 years old when war broke out in Lebanon.

Bishop Antoine Chbeir, of the Diocese of Latakia, Syria, spoke about his childhood growing up in a war-torn country during Mass at Seton Catholic School in Plattsburgh, one of five stops in the North Country during his visit to the Diocese of Ogdensburg last week.

The Ogdensburg Diocese has established a “twinning relationship” with Latakia as a response to Pope Francis’ call to assist Christians of the Middle East who have been persecuted for their faith, according to a news release from the diocese.

Dressed in a pristine white and gold vestment, Chbeir spoke slowly and deliberately as hundreds of students looked on.

“I lived all the time in different situations,” he told students, “when I was near your age.”

When he moved from Lebanon to Syria to work in the Diocese of Latakia, tough times followed, he said.

“In Syria we have very bad and tough times.”

As of Dec. 7, there were over 5.4 million registered Syrian refugees, according to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees.

Nearly 1 million have applied for asylum in European countries since the Syrian Civil War broke out in 2011.

But the conflict hasn’t spared Syria’s Christian community. According to BBC News, thousands have been forced from their homes by threats from Islamist rebels and jihadist militants.

In areas seized by the Islamic State, Christians have been ordered to convert to Islam, pay a religious levy or face death, according to BBC News.

“(The people of Syria) suffer a lot,” Chbeir said. “There are injuries, widows, orphans.

“We pray for the people of Syria.”

Support from American churches and faith organizations, like the Diocese of Ogdensburg, have helped, he said.

“We pray for the church of America. You help a lot,” Chbeir said. “You help us a lot.”

Chbeir implored the students to never forget God, noting that in their faith they would find comfort and truth in troubled times.

At the tail end of Chbeir’s speech, he joined Bishop Terry LaValley of Ogdensburg in Communion, handing wafers to students and community members in the audience.

“Through our faith, we are all sisters and brothers to those that call Syria home,” LaValley said.