TACC announces 2018 team

× Expand Photo provided From left at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce are Shana Macey (Board chair), Selena LeMay-Klippel (new board member), Mark Barber (new board member) and Matthew Courtright (president and CEO).

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce has made several changes to its team for this year.

Mark Barber from Burleigh’s Luncheonette and Selena LeMay-Klippel from North Country Community College Ticonderoga Campus have joined the team as the newest chamber board members and Carolyn Ida from International Paper Company has moved up onto the chamber Executive Board.

The changes and additions to the chamber Board of Directors were recently approved at the chamber’s annual meeting and strategic planning session.

Additional changes included updates to board and staff titles to assist in clarifying roles within the team and align with how many chambers of commerce are organized, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Matthew Courtright said.

The chamber executive director is now president and chief executive officer, the board president is now board chair, and the vice presidents are now vice-chairs. In addition, a number of board members terms were renewed.

All of the changes and additions were voted on during the annual meeting of the chamber Board of Directors.

Courtright said the chamber is pro-actively seeking to have a board that represents a wide spectrum of businesses types and organizations that are chamber members, including the area’s largest employers, locally owned and operated businesses, non-profits, as well as representation from the communities they serve. Additional board members will be announced later this year.

“Join the chamber in welcoming our new board members,” he said. “Each person on our board brings a new perspective and set of skills. The chamber continues to grow in membership, services, programs, and overall as an organization.”

The chamber is Ticonderoga’s business and visitor center, he said.

“The board helps guide us and participates regularly to make everything the chamber does possible,” Courtright said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished over the last several years and look forward to the future.”

He said the chamber board and himself held a strategic planning session to create a draft set of specific goals and objectives for 2018-2022 that will be finalized over the next several board meetings.

At the previous planning session held in 2013, the chamber updated its mission, created a vision, created a tag line, and identified key areas of focus.