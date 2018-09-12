TACC announces fall events

× Expand Photo provided Pictured from left: Reid Watrous and Alyssa Courtright enjoying all that fall has to offer in the Ticonderoga area.

TICONDEROGA | Get ready to “Fall Into Fun” throughout the Ticonderoga area. TACC has announced all the great seasonal things the Ticonderoga area has to offer.

Fall Into Fun calendar:

Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market: Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ticonderoga.

Sept. 13: Adirondack 102 Club annual dinner at the Best Western in Ticonderoga at 6 p.m.

Sept. 14: Time Warp Treasures grand opening and ribbon cutting downtown Ticonderoga at 4 p.m.

Sept. 14–16: Fifth annual Adirondack Harvest Plein Air Festival, Ticonderoga.

Sept. 15-16: Tromblees Greenhouse and Gift Shop fall open house, Crown Point from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 22: Relay For Life, Crown Point starting at noon.

Sept. 29: The Country Florist and Gifts FallFest, downtown Ticonderoga.

Sept. 29: Ticonderoga FallFest, Ticonderoga.

Sept. 29: First annual North Country Community College (NCCC) Healthy High 5K, Ticonderoga starting at 10 a.m.

Oct. 3, 17 and Nov. 7, 21: Ti’Coustics, live music. Elks Club, Ticonderoga at 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: The Garrison Gym grand opening and ribbon cutting, Ticonderoga at 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 6: Heritage Harvest and Horse Festival, Fort Ticonderoga from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 7: Penfield Apple FolkFest, Penfield Museum, Crown Point from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 13: Ticonderoga Area Crop Walk, Ticonderoga Heritage Museum at 1 p.m.

Oct. 13-14: Billy Bob’s Orchard AppleFest, Putnam Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 13-14: Sugar and Spice Country Shoppe Harvest Gathering, downtown Ticonderoga from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26-27: Maze By Moonlight, Fort Ticonderoga from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 26–31: Ticonderoga HalloweenFest, various events and locations.

Nov. 3-4: St Mary’s School craft fair, Ticonderoga, various times.

Nov. 10 and 11: Sugar and Spice Country Shoppe Christmas open house, downtown Ticonderoga, various times.

Nov. 16–18: The Country Florist and Gifts Christmas open house, downtown Ticonderoga, various times.

Nov. 17: Crown Point Christmas Bazaar, Crown Point Fire House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 17: First United Methodist Church craft fair, Ticonderoga from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 24: Small Business Saturday. Shop, spend and support local! Specials and promotions throughout the area.

For more information, visit ticonderogany.com or Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, call 518-585-6619 or email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.