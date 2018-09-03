TACC unveils Chamber of Commerce Week schedule

Photo provided Pictured is Matthew Courtright, TACC president and CEO, and Molly Bechard, TACC visitor and member service manager.

TICONDEROGA | Join the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) Sept. 10–16 for Chamber of Commerce Week to learn more about chamber programs, benefits and services that can assist businesses or organizations as well as all of the efforts of the chamber. In addition, a number of other events will take place.

TACC schedule 2018:

Monday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Current TACC members and community members are invited to stop by the chamber office to learn more about the benefits of being a member, the role the chamber plays in the community and how the support of TACC members and partners truly make all the efforts of the chamber possible. Refreshments sponsored by The Hot Biscuit Diner will be served.

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. — TACC staff members will be out visiting members to touch base, answer questions, provide assistance and just simply connect. To ensure a chamber staff member stops by, call or email the chamber prior to Sept. 10.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Health insurance services provided by the North Country Chamber of Commerce in coordination with the TACC will be offered. Lisa Bedard-Dupee, director of health insurance services will be available to meet with members and others who need assistance/guidance. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling Lisa at 518-563-1000

Thursday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. — The Adirondack 102 Club, with support from the TACC and Best Western Plus, will host their annual dinner and meeting at the Best Western Plus. Advanced registration is required by calling the TACC at 518-585-6619. Tickets are $30 per person and include appetizers, dinner, dessert and a special gift from the chamber.

Friday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m. — Time Warp Treasures will kick off their grand opening weekend in downtown Ticonderoga. Time Warp Treasures is one of the newest additions to the Ticonderoga business community, offering vintage toys, comics, custom decals, handmade collectibles and apparel. Refreshments will be served.

Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market HarvestFest will have local produce, products, kids’ craft (pumpkin decorating), special events and vendors and more. The market which is coordinated by the TACC is located at 1114 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga. Parking is located in the back.

Sunday, Sept. 16 — Ti Arts will host the Adirondack Harvest Plein Air Festival Show and Reception. Ti Arts will welcome artists from the northeast. Throughout the festival (Sept. 14-16) the public is invited to watch artists create their art. The weekend culminates with an artist show and reception on Sept. 16 at the Ti Arts Gallery in downtown Ticonderoga.

TACC will also kick off their 2018 Fall Membership Drive! For more information, visit ticonderogany.com or call 518-585-6619.