Tahawus Legacy honors Queensbury graduate

× Expand Pictured are, left to right Olga LaPell, Tina LaPell, and Sara LaPell.

QUEENSBURY — Sara K. LaPell, daughter of Tina and Jeff LaPell of Queensbury, was recently honored by the Tahawus Legacy Education Fund as their top scholarship recipient of 2016-17.

The gathering held in Sara’s honor took place at Tannery Pond Community Center and included LaPell’s mother and Olga LaPell, her grandmother, who lived and worked in Tahawus for several years and now resides in North Creek.

Also present were Laurinda Minke, photographer from Marcy Moonlight Designs, and Dr. Joan Burke, Chair of the Tahawus Legacy Committee. Other committee members are Janice Wright (Long Lake), Lee Murdie (Minerva) and David Olbert (Newcomb). All committee members were once residents of the Tahawus village.

A 2015 graduate of Queensbury High School, LaPell is currently a junior at SUNY Oneonta, where she pursues a dual major in Mass Communication and Computer Art, a minor in Creative Writing, and a concentration in Media Studies. In her ambitious program, she has a distinguished record both academically and artistically.

This is the second year that the Tahawus Legacy Education Fund has supported undergraduate and graduate students with resources generously contributed by Leonard Gereau from the proceeds of his popular book, “Tahawus Memories 1941-1963: The Story of a Unique Adirondack Hometown.”

Many contributors have donated to Gereau’s educational account, which is held by the Essex County Historical Society in Elizabethtown. LaPell received a $3,250 scholarship given in memory of Dorothy and Raymond Donohue, former North Creek, Tahawus, and Newcomb residents.

During 2015-16, seven students received a total of $11,000 from Tahawus Legacy, with awards ranging from $500 to $3,000. For academic year 2016-17, sixteen students received a total of $22,500, with awards from $500 to $3,250. Each applicant during both years was evaluated on the strength of his/her legacy connections, financial need, academic record at the college level, and the overall quality of the application. Additional details can be found at tahawuslegacyscholarship.com.

In addition to Sara LaPell, the Tahawus Legacy Committee announced the following recent recipients: Stephanie Acquario (Niskayuna), Abigail Armstrong (Mahopac), Aaron DeLoria (Newcomb), Tanner Flint (Corinth), Paul Ford (Au Sable Forks), Rachel Ford (Au Sable Forks), Nevin Hardy (Norwood), Tyler Hardy (Norwood), Erika Mackey (Ballston Lake), Jessica Manning (Au Sable Forks), Michaela Moses (Queensbury), Andrew Sponable (North Creek), Meghan Sponable (North Creek), Gabrielle Struble (Albion), and Thomas Urtz (Chestertown).