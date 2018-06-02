Tai chi growing in popularity with area seniors

× Expand Christopher South Bonnie Vicki, left, leads a class of beginning and intermediate tai chi learners in a class held every money morning in Chester Town Hall. The slow moving exercise, based on a martial art, has been recommended for seniors who need to improve leg strength and balance.

CHESTERTOWN | As people get older balance seems to diminish, often as leg muscles weaken from lack of exercise.

Some senior citizens have taken to practicing tai chi as a way of getting back some of the balance and coordination they enjoyed in their youth.

“The health center has a pamphlet on helping seniors stay active, and the only exercise it mentions is tai chi,” said Bonnie Vicki, who teaches classes every Monday at the Chester Town Hall.

Health care experts are increasingly promoting the exercise as a way for seniors to retain their independence, helping to prevent injuries from falls.

J’nelle Oxford, public health program coordinator with the Warren County Division of Public Health, said her office has done some research into seniors using tai chi to improve balance and strength.

“We have learned it can be quite beneficial to people with arthritis or who have difficulty with balanced, and that it can help prevent falls,” Oxford said.

INSTRUCTOR NEEDED

The Division of Public Health has received a $600 grant from the Adirondack Health Institute to promote physical activity in seniors.

Working with the Office for the Aging of Warren and Hamilton counties, the Division of Public Health is trying to find a meal site that would benefit from exercise equipment or an exercise instructor to teach a low impact exercise, such as tai chi.

Right now the division is trying to gage the level of interest at meal sites in the county.

It has not been ruled out that the Chestertown Meal Site could coordinate with the tai chi classes Vicki teaches every Monday morning in the same building as the Chestertown Meal Site.

Carol Pearsall has just received a certificate to teach tai chi and might begin classes in Johnsburg by the end of the month.

Vicki, 69, a Pottersville resident, has been studying tai chi for nearly 11 years.

Her instructor is Mark Tolstrup who runs the Tai Chi Center in Saratoga. Vicki said she had an interest in martial arts, and tried tae kwon do, but learned about tai chi from a friend.

She tried it and stuck with it.