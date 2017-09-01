Take a backpack to be blessed

TICONDEROGA | Students carry backpacks that are their faithful companions throughout the school year, holding books and lunches and necessary gear.

With that in mind, a Blessing of the Backpacks will be performed by Pastor Scott Tyler at First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga during morning worship at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday, Sept. 3.

For those who may not be able to attend a service on Labor Day Sunday, there will be another opportunity on Sunday, Sept. 10, which is also Sunday School Rally Day.

“Everyone is encouraged to bring their faithful and strong back pack to church to receive special blessings for a new season,” the church’s Betty Rettig said. “ Even young two and three year old children, college students and adults use backpacks to help get their important things safely to new adventures each day and home again.”

A brief meditation and gift will be given, she said.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, children in pre-school through middle school will attend the beginning of the 10:30 a.m. service in the sanctuary to hear the Children’s Message given by Tyler and then go to their respective age-group classes, where they will have a Bible-based lesson.

Crafts, songs and life lessons will all be part of the Sunday School experience. After Sunday School, children will join their families for the fellowship coffee time following the worship service.