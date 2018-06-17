Taking the coffee business on a ‘9 Mile’ trek

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The former Higher Ground Coffee Shop on Main Street in Schroon Lake reopened this month with new owners and a new name - 9 Mile Coffee Co. By the fall, the owners hope to move into a new location on the other side of the street and open year-around.

SCHROON LAKE | The owners of the new 9 Mile coffee shop are recreating the image of the former Higher Ground coffee shop in Schroon Lake, with plans to make the formerly seasonal business a year-around operation.

Brian Hosan, his wife Andrea and another couple, Andrew and Kim Gushee, have taken ownership of the coffee shop in its current Main Street location, next to Stewart’s in Schroon Lake.

Hosan said he has been talking for years about having a coffee shop, particularly one that would be open all year long.

“Higher Ground was only open in the summer,” he said.

Hosan said he was familiar with the business, and when he heard owner Paul Mieras was not planning to reopen after 15 years in business, the group offered to lease the space and open their own coffee shop.

Hosan said they share a passion for Schroon Lake — they even chose the “9 Mile” name because that’s the length of the waterway.

The owners leased the commercial kitchen equipment already in place and purchased some coffee-making equipment to allow them to make espressos, cappuccinos and lattes.

Of the coffee styles, Hosan’s own favorite is the “affogato,” which is espresso poured over ice cream.

The owners also lined up some local suppliers to provide the product, including coffee from Kru Coffee Roasters in Saratoga Springs and baked goods from Cafe Sarah in North Creek.

“It’s important to have local partners, and we want good quality local partnerships,” Hosan said.

The 9 Mile Coffee Co. is using locally produced maple syrup acquired from Tom Sobeck, who uses his maple production business to fund Christian missions. The coffee shop is also hoping to add locally produced honey into its list of flavors, which include vanilla made on-site, caramel and mocha. The shop might roast some of its own coffee in the future, but for now will use a proven product purchased from Kru and try to do the business right.

“It would be cool at some point to roast our own coffee, but we are thrilled to be partners with Kru, now,” Hosan said. “Right now, we are just focusing on quality.”