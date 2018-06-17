Taking the coffee business on a ‘9 Mile’ trek

Photo by Christopher South
The former Higher Ground Coffee Shop on Main Street in Schroon Lake reopened this month with new owners and a new name - 9 Mile Coffee Co. By the fall, the owners hope to move into a new location on the other side of the street and open year-around.
SCHROON LAKE | The owners of the new 9 Mile coffee shop are recreating the image of the former Higher Ground coffee shop in Schroon Lake, with plans to make the formerly seasonal business a year-around operation.
Brian Hosan, his wife Andrea and another couple, Andrew and Kim Gushee, have taken ownership of the coffee shop in its current Main Street location, next to Stewart’s in Schroon Lake.
Hosan said he has been talking for years about having a coffee shop, particularly one that would be open all year long.
“Higher Ground was only open in the summer,” he said.
Hosan said he was familiar with the business, and when he heard owner Paul Mieras was not planning to reopen after 15 years in business, the group offered to lease the space and open their own coffee shop.
Hosan said they share a passion for Schroon Lake — they even chose the “9 Mile” name because that’s the length of the waterway.
The owners leased the commercial kitchen equipment already in place and purchased some coffee-making equipment to allow them to make espressos, cappuccinos and lattes.
Of the coffee styles, Hosan’s own favorite is the “affogato,” which is espresso poured over ice cream.
The owners also lined up some local suppliers to provide the product, including coffee from Kru Coffee Roasters in Saratoga Springs and baked goods from Cafe Sarah in North Creek.
“It’s important to have local partners, and we want good quality local partnerships,” Hosan said.
The 9 Mile Coffee Co. is using locally produced maple syrup acquired from Tom Sobeck, who uses his maple production business to fund Christian missions. The coffee shop is also hoping to add locally produced honey into its list of flavors, which include vanilla made on-site, caramel and mocha. The shop might roast some of its own coffee in the future, but for now will use a proven product purchased from Kru and try to do the business right.
“It would be cool at some point to roast our own coffee, but we are thrilled to be partners with Kru, now,” Hosan said. “Right now, we are just focusing on quality.”
That is one reason 9 Mile Coffee Co. has a limited menu to start, serving just a few breakfast sandwiches and baked goods.
Hosan said the owners have also decided to hire experienced coffee shop managers and baristas, rather than trying to go it along, and they will spend most of their time running their existing businesses.
Hosan is a filmmaker, and Gushee is a contractor. They have hired Taylor Hurlbert as the shop manager.
WHY DID THE COFFEE SHOP CROSS THE ROAD?
The owners have a short-term lease for the present location and hope to be located across the street by the fall. They are acquiring other property on the other side of Main Street, just down the block. They are planning to give the place a facelift before opening there on a year-around basis.
“The goal is to have a year-around presence, and we’d like to have more room, expand the menu, expand the business, but first we want to start simple and execute well,” Hosan said.
Hosan also said the owners hope people will want to hang out at the 9 Mile Coffee Co., saying there is no place where people can come, relax and enjoy their coffee. Open just two days, Hosan said people in the community are responding positively.
“We’ve gotten lots of positive comments from the community,” he said.