Talk to discuss rise of steam power

TICONDEROGA | Robert Lamb, trustee of the Ticonderoga Historical Society, is giving a presentation called “Good-bye Canvas – Bonjour to Steam.”

The program is in the downstairs program room at the Hancock House at 6 Moses Circle on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., and is free to the public, with light refreshments served.

Thousands of years before Christ was born, men paddled their boats with their hands, eventually discovering oars, and then came sails – and then the use of oars with sails, Lamb said.

“With a faster way of travel, thus began exploration of the world,” he said.

Moving through thousands of years to the 1770s, Scotsman James Watts developed the steam engine and then a centrifugal governor in 1788, subsequently creating the beginning of the industrial revolution.

And this sets the scene for another in-depth historical program about ships by Lamb, a naval historian, marine engineer, and Scotsman.

This program by Lamb is one of an expanded series of programs, events and activities planned at the society.

“The society invites you to take this opportunity to join your friends at the Hancock House for Bob’s presentation, which is a part of the society’s celebration of the 200th anniversary of steamboats on our region’s lakes, said William Dolback, president of the Historical Society. “A steamboat exhibit is now in an upstairs exhibit room, which we hope people will take an opportunity to visit.”

The Ticonderoga Historical Society is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Ticonderoga Historical Society at 518-585-7868; email tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.