Tannery Pond hires new director

× Expand Photo provided/Stephanie Leonard Daphne Taylor, the new director of the Tannery Pond Community Center, is a North Creek resident with a background in working with non-profits. Taylor is the third community center director, but the first full time director. She started her new position on March 5.

JOHNSBURG | The Tannery Pond Community Center has announced the hiring of Daphne Taylor as the facility’s new full-time director.

Taylor, who began on March 5, follows Bernadette Speach and Debra Zach.

“Each contributed specialized growth and talents from their own backgrounds,” said Tannery Pond Center Board President Donna Welch.

Taylor’s background comes from the non-profit sector, including work with the Girl Scouts of America and the Glens Falls Family YMCA, and more recently, as the guest services manager for the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Newcomb.

“I have a broad background in program development and logistics related to programs and events, but this is a different sort of organization. I’ve not worked for an organization so dedicated to the arts,” Taylor said.

Taylor, a resident of North Creek for over a decade, can walk to the Tannery Pond Community Center. She said she appreciates the building itself, and the community aspect of the facility.

Part of the struggle over the years has been to get people to see the facility as their community center, but that notion is catching on, Welch said.

The center was the site of 670 events in 2017, including private events, and that growth is part of the reason for hiring a full-time director.

Taylor said she would like to raise the center’s public profile, and one of the ideas she has discussed with the board of directors is bringing in more local musicians and artists.

Another idea is a gallery designed to feature local artists and smaller exhibits.

The Widlund Art Gallery is for more established artists with larger exhibits, and displays run for about a month.

The proposed Rogues Gallery would be an opportunity for local artists to share their work with the community.

“There are so many talented, local people, who may have a body of work,” Welch said.

Taylor anticipates issuing a call for artists within the next several months.

Another proposed new event is the weekend-long “Local. Logging. Live!,” which is being billed as a celebration of the local logging industry. That series has been scheduled to commence in late-August.