Tariffs bring uncertainty to North County business community

PLATTSBURGH | President Trump, who has long griped against unfair trade deals, got his proposed trade war last week when his administration imposed tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese products.

Beijing responded by immediately placing tariffs on American goods — including soybeans, automobiles and agricultural products — leading to what China’s Ministry of Commerce called “the biggest trade war in economic history so far.”

The measures come after the Trump administration previously slapped tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. Canada then responded with countermeasures of their own.

NORTH COUNTRY RESPONDS

The North Country is poised to be on the front lines.

“The impacts thus far are those associated with uncertainty,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas. “It’s hard to document, but we will start seeing things not happen that might have happened otherwise. Delays in ordering things. Setting aside decisions on new contracts. Postponing capital investments and job additions. All until things become clear and settled.”

Short-term impacts will be limited because it takes time for added costs to make their way through supply chains and inventory and start to appear to the end customer, he said.

Many businesses will initially attempt to “tough it out” and incur internal financial hardship, said Douglas, and manufacturers will likely absorb cost increases because as they would lose business if they tried to immediately add the hikes to their pricing.

If tariffs involving Canada continue for months, Douglas anticipates lost business, disrupted supply chains and increased prices.

POST-TRADE RELATIONSHIP

Altogether, New York state exports $1.2 billion in goods to Canada which may be targeted for economic retaliation, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Roughly half of those exports consist of aluminum plates.

The U.S. Chamber contends the tariffs will threaten as many as 2.6 million American jobs and handicap the nation’s economic recovery.

“Tariffs are simply taxes that raise prices for everyone,” said U.S. Chamber President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue in a statement. “Tariffs that beget tariffs that beget more tariffs only lead to a trade war that will cost American jobs and economic growth.”

Clinton County is home to 150 Canadian companies and the epicenter of a growing manufacturing community based on integrated binational supply chains, including a growing cluster of 52 transportation equipment and aerospace companies.