Tariffs bring uncertainty to North County business community

File photo
“The impacts thus far are those associated with uncertainty,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas of the tariffs implemented by the Trump administration on Canada and China.
PLATTSBURGH | President Trump, who has long griped against unfair trade deals, got his proposed trade war last week when his administration imposed tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese products.
Beijing responded by immediately placing tariffs on American goods — including soybeans, automobiles and agricultural products — leading to what China’s Ministry of Commerce called “the biggest trade war in economic history so far.”
The measures come after the Trump administration previously slapped tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. Canada then responded with countermeasures of their own.
NORTH COUNTRY RESPONDS
The North Country is poised to be on the front lines.
“The impacts thus far are those associated with uncertainty,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas. “It’s hard to document, but we will start seeing things not happen that might have happened otherwise. Delays in ordering things. Setting aside decisions on new contracts. Postponing capital investments and job additions. All until things become clear and settled.”
Short-term impacts will be limited because it takes time for added costs to make their way through supply chains and inventory and start to appear to the end customer, he said.
Many businesses will initially attempt to “tough it out” and incur internal financial hardship, said Douglas, and manufacturers will likely absorb cost increases because as they would lose business if they tried to immediately add the hikes to their pricing.
If tariffs involving Canada continue for months, Douglas anticipates lost business, disrupted supply chains and increased prices.
POST-TRADE RELATIONSHIP
Altogether, New York state exports $1.2 billion in goods to Canada which may be targeted for economic retaliation, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Roughly half of those exports consist of aluminum plates.
The U.S. Chamber contends the tariffs will threaten as many as 2.6 million American jobs and handicap the nation’s economic recovery.
“Tariffs are simply taxes that raise prices for everyone,” said U.S. Chamber President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue in a statement. “Tariffs that beget tariffs that beget more tariffs only lead to a trade war that will cost American jobs and economic growth.”
Clinton County is home to 150 Canadian companies and the epicenter of a growing manufacturing community based on integrated binational supply chains, including a growing cluster of 52 transportation equipment and aerospace companies.
“The U.S. and Canada no longer trade,” Douglas said. “Our two countries have moved into a post-trade relationship of broad and deep economic integration.”
Former Rep. Bill Owens, who practices law in Plattsburgh, said the transportation cluster is required to comply with Buy America regulations and must meet U.S. content requirements which reduce reliance on imported steel and aluminum regardless of the source.
But Douglas said the aluminum tariffs, which some initially thought might benefit the Alcoa plant in Massena, are misplaced by not exempting Canada.
“Alcoa in Massena is highly integrated with Alcoa in Quebec,” he said, “which is why the company opposes the tariffs and why the steelworkers have also called to exempt Canada.”
Owens agreed.
“The impact on Alcoa in Massena will likely be greater due to the cross border supply chain activity in that industry between operations in Canada and the U.S,” he said.
Owens views the tariffs imposing on U.S. goods as the greatest short term threat to the local economy.
“Our neighbors who shop here will likely face tariffs on a wide range of retail goods increasing the cost to bring them home by 10 to 25 percent,” he said.
LAWMAKERS REACT
Federal reps have called for the Trump administration to be more aggressive in targeting China, including Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer.
“We need to continue to promote Canada as an economic growth opportunity for our region, but also for the entire country,” Stefanik said. “Canada is the U.S.’ largest trading partner, and I am concerned about the punitive impact of tariffs because of this ongoing trade war.”
Stefanik said NAFTA must be updated to address market access for dairy products, and Congress should have the constitutional authority to enter trade negotiations if the White House unilaterally decides to leave a trade agreement.
Schumer acknowledged Canada has treated U.S. dairy farmers “poorly” and issues that have plunged the local dairy industry into crisis must still be addressed.
But he harbored concerns over the impact of the tariffs on upstate New York’s automobile industry, including the General Motors plant in Tonawanda outside of Buffalo.
“I think President Trump is doing the right thing on China. But China is not Canada, and you don’t treat the two countries the same,” Schumer told reporters last week in Saratoga Springs.
Schumer also said he didn’t agree with the harsh rhetoric on trade levied by the president towards European allies, including a threat to levy a 20 percent tariff on imported car parts from Europe.
Enhancing the U.S.’ economic partnership with Canada goes hand-in-hand with combating China, said Douglas, but the flurry of tariffs undermine that.
“To compete more strongly with China, our connection with Canada is part of the solution — not the problem,” he said. “In as huge and complex an economic equation as the integrated U.S. and Canadian economies, there will always be disagreements to resolve.”
Owens said it will become difficult to assess the exact impact if tariffs escalate with China, Canada and the European Union.
“I suspect it could be extremely damaging locally and nationally,” he said.