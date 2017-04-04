Task force aims to snuff out smoking

× Expand Photo via Healthy ADK The North County Population Health Improvement Program of the Adirondack Health Institute aims to stamp out tobacco usage across the North Country.

PLATTSBURGH — A new task force aims to stamp out tobacco usage across the North Country.

The North County Population Health Improvement Program of the Adirondack Health Institute (NC PHIP of AHI) in Glens Falls launched the North Country Tobacco Use Reduction Task Force last month.

The first goal of the coalition is to raise the minimum legal sale age of tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The task force met last week in Lake Placid to discuss how to convince each of the six counties in the North Country to change their policies.

NC PHIP of AHI Manager Tom Tallon said the plan includes providing each county with educational materials that gives reasons why changing the age would help reduce the number of young smokers.

By increasing the age, Tallon said teenagers might have a harder time getting their hands on cigarettes and other tobacco products by a 21 year old in comparison to someone who is 18.

Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said doing so would result in a 12 percent dropoff rate among that cohort — 15, 16 and 17 year olds, she said, are less likely to associate with those who are 21 — and would lead to 223,000 fewer deaths nationwide.

According to the New York State Department of Health, more than 22 percent of adults 18 and older in the North Country smoke compared to 15 percent statewide.

Clinton County officials have yet to discuss the initiative, said Board of Legislators Chairman Harry McManus (Area 1). “We don’t have a stance on it at this point.”

But he did offer some personal insight.

“When you take rights away from people, you need to have overwhelming evidence that shows how smoking threatens the entire population,” he said. “And I don’t think smoking rises to the same level as alcohol.

“But I still have an open mind and I would like to hear more about it.”

Beers said she’d like to work with the Essex County Board of Supervisors on potential legislation.

“I’m very, very proud of our county and where we stand in commitment to reducing tobacco,” Beers said. “However, I would love for us to go to Tobacco 21.”

Beers said she expected pushback from the tobacco industry over a possible loss of revenue.

“I can only tell you that is shortsighted because we will pay for the health consequences in the long run,” Beers said.

The task force is currently creating educational documents, said Tallon.

“We’re hopeful the counties will be on board with this effort,” he said.

The task force is encouraging all area schools, organizations and businesses in the North Country to participate in this effort.

“It’s going to take a rigorous, unified effort from all sectors for this initiative to be successful,” said Dana Bushey, program director for Tobacco-Free Clinton Franklin Essex, in a statement. “We’re confident that with community support, due diligence and hard work, our collective efforts will have a significant impact on reducing tobacco use in the region.”

ONGOING EFFORTS

A majority of elementary, middle and high schools in the region are either smoke free or tobacco free.

Beers said campuses in Essex County, including North Country Community College, are leading the charge. SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College also have tobacco-restricted areas.

Several municipalities in Clinton County have policies in place to restrict smoking and other tobacco products in and near all town-owned properties.

Peru officials are currently discussing making all town-owned buildings, parks and vehicles tobacco free, which would include chew and dip.

Town officials are still discussing the possibility of adding e-cigarettes to that list as well.

“The aftermath of some of these products are not pleasant,” Supervisor Pete Glushko said. “And some of them are really gross.”

Nine counties in the state have set 21 as the minimum age for purchasing tobacco — including all five counties in New York City.

The next meeting of the North Country Tobacco Use Reduction Task Force is yet to be determined. For more information or updates, call 518-480-0111 or visit ahihealth.org

— Pete DeMola contributed reporting