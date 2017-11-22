Task forces lobby to raise tobacco purchase age to 21

× Expand Photo provided/Adirondack Health Institute Local task forces across the region are working to generate support for the Tobacco 21 initiative.

PLATTSBURGH | An effort to raise the purchase age of tobacco products from 18 to 21 is gaining momentum within school districts across the Adirondack region.

“We’ve got about 16 school districts stating support in the past few weeks,” said Tom Tallon, a population health improvement program manager with Adirondack Health Institute, the agency spearheading the regional Tobacco 21 movement.

School districts in the six-county region who have supported the initiative include AuSable Valley Central, Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES, L.P. Quinn Elementary in Tupper Lake, Minerva Central, Newcomb Central, Saranac Lake Central, Schroon Lake Central, Wells Central and Chazy Central Rural.

“We’re just really trying to engage schools,” Tallon said.

The outreach to schools is part of a strategy to gain momentum for counties to pass local laws raising the age, paving the way for an eventual statewide law.

Health advocates believe raising the age will discourage tobacco companies from targeting young people during the 18- to 21-year-old window when many move from experimenting with tobacco to regular smoking.

Ninety-five percent of smokers begin before the age of 21, according to AHI.

“Almost no one starts smoking after 24, so the cigarette companies have to convince adolescents to start before then if they are going to make money,” said Dr. David Beguin, a local pediatrician, in a statement. “Cigarette companies have been masters of marketing for a long time. But they have not been masters of health.”

Task forces in Clinton, Essex and Franklin are being spearheaded by county-run public health departments and are bolstered by health care providers, including Champlain Valley Health Network and Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

“We’re relying on local people to promote at the local level,” Tallon said.

Localities are also being asked sign onto the effort, with a crown jewel being counties, who can vote to raise the age of tobacco sales within their jurisdictions.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors was briefed by Tallon in August, but has not taken any formal action.

The Essex County Health Department has sponsored a resolution to create a board subcommittee to advance Tobacco 21 initiatives, said Health Director Linda Beers, and a planning committee has identified key stakeholders to participate in monthly meetings.