Taste of Ti is for a good cause

TICONDEROGA – The annual Taste of Ti dinner is coming up soon at the Best Western Plus in Ticonderoga.

The Ticonderoga Heritage Museum will hold the popular dinner on Thursday, May 18, with appetizers at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

“For 15 years, area restaurants, food providers and farm stands have donated their specialties for this event, resulting in an abundant cornucopia of tasty foods,” the museum’s June Curtis said.

Tickets are $17.50 each and are on sale at Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Office, Libby’s Bakery Cafe or by calling Jane Bassett at 518 585-6178.

This major fundraiser for the Heritage Museum features tastes of those favored menu items.

“From appetizers to desserts, diners have an opportunity to sample these menus, enjoy a relaxing dinner, visit with friends and neighbors, all while supporting the Heritage Museum’s free Children’s Summer Workshop series and other free museum programs during the season,” Curtis said.

An opportunity to win one of several door prizes, offered by food providers and farm stands, is included in the ticket price. In addition, a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle are offered.

A cash bar will be available in the dining room. Easy parking and handicap accessibility are readily available.

“The Heritage Museum Board of Trustees and staff look forward to welcoming everyone to this event and for their continuing support,” Curtis said.