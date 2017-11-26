Taste of Tri-Lakes and Rotary Memorial Tree Lighting

× Expand Photo provided The annual Taste of the Tri-Lakes and Rotary Memory Tree Lighting will be held in Chestertown on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

CHESTERTOWN | All are encouraged to ring in the season with family and friends at the annual Taste of the Tri-Lakes and Rotary Memory Tree Lighting in Chestertown on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Dress warm and sample dishes from area restaurants while listening to (or joining in on) holiday caroling, make s’mores on an open bonfire, take a horse drawn carriage ride around town and watch the lighting of the Rotary Memory Tree, which honors the thoughts and memories of those who shaped our lives.

Whether a friend, a family member, a teacher, a boss or associate, a coach, a member of the clergy or even a stranger, our lives have been graced by those who made a real difference. Perhaps no longer with us, maybe some distance away or still an active relationship, take the time to remember those important connections by lighting a light on the Memory Tree in their name(s).

Tickets for the Taste of the Tri-Lakes will be for sale on site for $1 each.

Purchase a bulb in advance for $5 from members of the Chestertown Rotary. Event is being held in the center of Chestertown at 6354 State Rte 8, Chestertown, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.