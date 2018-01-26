Tax firm owner recovering

× Margaret Polihronakis (left) and Jennifer Partch Whitehurst are running Upstate Accounting in Ticonderoga while owner John Rayno recovers from medical issues. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Upstate Accounting owner John Rayno is getting help from friends and family while he recovers from health issues.

Rayno’s downtown accounting and tax preparation business has been a fixture in Ticonderoga since 2001, located at 31 Montcalm St.

But he’s currently undergoing rehabilitation from a stroke and other health problems, so his sister, Margaret Polihronakis, is operating his business with Jennifer Partch Whitehurst, who owns JPW Accounting Services in Schroon Lake.

Partch Whitehurst has 23 years experience in financial services, and is certified in QuickBooks software.

“I’ll oversee for this tax season,” she said. “When he (Rayno) comes back, his clients will go back to him. I was once out sick and I’d want somebody to step up for me.”

She said she’s there every day except Thursday, when her daughter is in the office for her while she’s seeing Vermont clients.

“I am taking new clients,” Partch Whitehurst said. “I want people to know Upstate Accounting is open.”

Polihronakis said her brother started Upstate Accounting in 2001, and in three years had 900 clients, now 1,100. Besides general bookkeeping and tax services, the agency also does payrolls and sales and fuel taxes for businesses.

“I’m pretty happy Jen is here,” she said. “I met with Jen and she agreed to come on board. She was very kind and sweet. It was a gift from above.

“John wanted to take care of everyone while he’s out. It bothers him tremendously to not be here during tax season. This has meant a lot to him.”

She said while Rayno was recovering from the stroke, doctors discovered he had kidney cancer and began treating him for that.

“He’s coming along great,” Polihronakis said. “John is getting better.”

The Upstate Accounting office is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays by appointment. Telephone is 518 586-6006.