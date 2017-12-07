Tax sale brings complaints

× Expand File photo The Essex County Board of Supervisors heard three complaints from residents concerned over the Nov. 29 tax sale of properties.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors heard from a trio of folks who each had an issue with the recent property auction held Nov. 29.

The three each had different reasons for approaching the board, which heard each matter at the beginning of their Dec. 5 monthly meeting.

“There are a lot of factors that have made this issue very difficult for me, and you can imagine how surprising and upsetting the news was to me,” said Kristen Wilson, who was there to ask the board to nullify the sale of her mother’s property in Lake Placid.

Wilson said, because of her mother’s and another family member’s failing health, she never received the proper documents from the county regarding the paying of the taxes or the pending sale of the property, stating the property had much meaning to the family and asking for the sale to be stopped.

Next, attorney James Maswick spoke on behalf of a family and the pending sale of their apartment property.

“They are willing to pay all of the back taxes by the end of the week,” he said. “They will be bringing in a property manager and also putting the property up for sale.”

Maswick said the owners wanted to ensure the property was not closed to the current residents.

“One of the key issues in Lake Placid right now is affordable housing, and the owners want to make sure this property remains and option for those in need of affordable housing,” Maswick said.

The final person to address the board was Mark Davenport of Port Henry, concerned about a tax sale he was involved in.

“My contention is that the winning bidder violated term 4 and 5 of the tax sale,” said Davenport, referring to rules regarding former property owners and family being able to bid on the property which was taken away from them and put up for sale.

“I do not think the bidding process was within the spirit of the law because of that,” Davenport said.

UNABLE TO ACT

Due to a lack of board members due to illness and a scheduled roundtable discussion with the governor’s office in Lake Placid, the board was unable to discuss the three issues due to the rules of the board, needing 12 supervisors to bring new business to the floor and only having 10 in attendance.

“I would assume we will be having a special meeting following our Monday (Dec. 11) committee meetings to discuss these matters,” acting chairman Tom Scozzafava of Moriah said. “I am sorry we cannot help you at this time, but we cannot give any of you any answers now.”