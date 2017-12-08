Taxes slightly up in Saranac

× Expand File photo The 2018 budget for the Town of Saranac has been revealed, showing a reliance on tax revenue over fund balance usage.

SARANAC | The Saranac Town Board last month adopted a budget for 2018.

Just over 70 percent of the budget will be funded through the tax levy, with nearly 13 percent coming from fund balance.

Town Supervisor Nicholas Carter told The Sun that he sees this year’s budget simply as a “continuation budget” with no significant change in expenditures.

The 2018 budget was approved Nov. 9, according to Carter, following a public hearing.

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

The proposed tax rate for 2018 is $6.87, up 0.17 percent from 2017’s tax rate at $6.70

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$682,563

Total tax levy:

$479,948, or just over 70%

Total fund balance usage:

$88,400

Status:

Adopted Nov. 9