Taxi drivers, owners sound off on city fare limit

File photo / Stock Some local cab company owners disagree with a request from Plattsburgh City Taxi owner Perry Buck to increase the city's taxi rates.

PLATTSBURGH | The owner of a local taxi cab company asked lawmakers last month to consider raising the maximum ride fare in city limits by $1.50 per ride.

But not everyone agrees that an increase is necessary.

Curtis Seymour is a mechanic and driver for C & L Taxi, one of eight companies licensed to operate in the City of Plattsburgh.

He said that the current maximum rate — which ranges from $5.50 to $9.25 depending on the number of passengers, time of travel and length of trip — is sufficient.

“For the size of the city and the current economy, we feel they’re fine the way they are,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people on fixed income in this area. (A raised rate) may benefit the driver, but not the customer.

“I don’t see people paying more.”

At a Common Council meeting last month, Plattsburgh City Taxi owner Perry Buck said that an increase in the maximum fare is necessary for the company to keep up with minimum wage increases.

The minimum wage in New York state — with the exception of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County — is currently set at $9.70 and rose to $10.40 on Jan. 1.

The rate is scheduled to rise to $15 in New York City by the end of 2018, but the rate of increase will be slower upstate, where the rate will rise to $12.50 by the end of 2020 when the effects will be analyzed by the state Budget Division and Department of Labor.

Buck also said that the current maximum rate makes it difficult to pay his drivers a competitive wage.

According to the City Clerk’s office, the last time rates were increased in the city was 2012.

Billy Coull, owner of Clinton County Cab, echoed Seymour’s comments:

“I think the cab fares are right where they should be,” he said.

“I disagree that an increase is necessary.”

Coull said that it’s unclear whether riders could shoulder an increase of $1.50 per fare.

Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said that a meeting will be arranged with owners of local cab companies soon.

“It’s in the works. We appreciate you raising a very valid issue,” she told Buck.

“I had recommended to (the council) that they may consider allowing the cab fares to rise with the general rate of inflation, and gave them those calculations,” Read said in an email. “I’ll support their research needs in any way I can so the city is fair to consumers and also the cab companies can be competitive and attract drivers.”

Armstrong told the Sun last Friday that a meeting has not yet been held owing to the holidays.