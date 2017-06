× Expand Photo provided

SCHROON LAKE – A “Victoria” themed tea-luncheon will be held June 19 at the Silver Spruce Inn in Schroon Lake from 1-3 p.m. Sponsored by the Schroon-North Hudson Historical Society, tickets will be sold at the museum during regular office hours and at the Schroon Lake Library. Cost is $25. Tour and history by Phyllis Rogers, owner. For more information, call Val at 795-0495.