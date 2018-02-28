Teacher headed for Central America

× Expand Photo provided Putnam instructor Meredith Sweeney will be training other teachers in Belize this summer.

PUTNAM | Putnam Central School teacher Meredith Sweeney is headed for Belize this summer to help teachers there.

She said she learned of the opportunity in the Central American nation when she viewed a website for Limited Resource Teacher Training of New York City and signed up.

“I will be part of a 25 person team of educators from around the world,” Sweeney said. “We will be training fellow educators in the capital of Belize, Belmopan, as well as working alongside of them in the classroom.”

Sweeney has been teaching at Putnam for 14 years, now as a pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten instructor, but previously as a first- and fourth-grade teacher.

She said she was inspired to go to Belize to help others. One-third of students in Belize drop out before they turn 14 years old. One reason is that education there is not engaging them, so the team Sweeney will be a part of must raise the quality of education with teacher training and support.

Belize, formerly British Honduras, is an independent nation on the eastern coast of Central America. Belize is bordered on the north by Mexico, on the south and west by Guatemala, and on the east by the Caribbean Ocean.

“I am halfway through my teaching career and I wanted a chance to share all that I have learned through personal classroom experiences, as well as experiences given to me through professional development of our school,” Sweeney said. “We as educators are so fortunate here in the United States to have the technology and professional development so readily available, I want to be able to share this with those who do not have these opportunities.

“By participating in this wonderful program I hope to be able to inspire others, as well as bring back a little piece of a world that our students may never see.”

Sweeney started a gofundme.com site to raise money to pay for her trip. She’ll be leaving in June for three weeks in Belmopan.

See more at gofundme.com/hvnekp-volunteer-teaching-in-belize.