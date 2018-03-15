Teacher vs. students on donkeys

× Expand Photo provided This is a typical donkey basketball game, soon to be played at Moriah Central School.

MORIAH | The Moriah Central Teachers Association is playing Donkey Basketball against students to raise money for the school scholarship fund.

The Donkey Basketball game is in the high school gym at Moriah Central School on Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

Advance tickets are $8 each, and tickets at the door are $10 a person. Children 4 years and under enter free. Tickets are available at school offices.

Benefit is for the Moriah Central Teachers Association Scholarship Fund.

Teacher Cathy Leveille said it should be an exciting evening.

“We hope everyone will come watch the teachers beat the students,” she said.

Donkeys are provided by Green Mountain Donkeyball of Danby, Vt.

For more information, email dfleming@moriahk12.org.