Tech business eyes Westport for expansion

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The hamlet of Westport may soon have a new business, as a retail software company may expand to the region.

WESTPORT | A business expansion plan could mean between 10-25 jobs coming to the shores of Lake Champlain in the coming months.

Capstone Integrated Solutions, a retail software company out of Newburgh in Orange County, has joined with ADK Community Works in an effort to locate a branch in the Westport area, according to ADK Community Works President Gregory Cunningham.

The two recently held a joint job fair in Westport, with 9-10 potential employees showing up.

“I was a little disappointed with the turnout, but they were not,” Cunningham said of business owners Joe and Brenda Domer. “I think it is what they expected and they came away from the fair still committed to making something work in Westport.”

The Domers decided to expand to the region after looking throughout the New England region.

“One weekend we drove through Essex County and were amazed with the lake ringed with mountains as we traveled through Westport. When we had an opportunity in the area to buy we did. Now as our business expands we are looking to make Westport part of the expansion,” Joe Domer said.

Cunningham said the next step in recruitment of potential employees will be to reach out to area colleges, from Clarkson and Plattsburgh State to Clinton and North Country Community College. He added he is also working with the company to seek out potential housing opportunities.

“When you have to bring 10 technicians from outside the region into Westport, you have to have the houses, and we are going to work with Integrated Solutions to create a plan.”

In Westport, Town Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said he was hopeful this will go through.

“It’s a great chance for Westport to get some innovative technology jobs and bring clean business to town,” Tyler said. “As a town board, we will do everything we can to help any new business, just as we do whatever we can to help the businesses already here.”

Tyler said he looks forward to meeting with the owners and learning more about their plans.