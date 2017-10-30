Teen arrested after late-night joyride leads to trooper crash

× Expand Photo provided A Vermont teenager driving a stolen car and his accomplice were apprehended early Sunday morning after crashing into a state police cruiser in Schuyler Falls.

SCHUYLER FALLS — A Vermont teenager driving a stolen car and his accomplice were apprehended early Sunday morning after crashing into a state police cruiser in Schuyler Falls.

Troopers observed a 2011 Chrysler sedan, a known to be stolen vehicle from Vermont, on Irish Settlement Road at approximately 2:18 a.m. on Oct. 29.

When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle on Hidden Pines Drive, the sedan drove through a residential lawn and re-entered the roadway.

The unnamed driver, identified only as a 14-year-old from Vermont, turned around in a driveway before striking the patrol car head on.

The two troopers in the patrol car were uninjured, and the suspects were taken to an area hospital for observation.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree criminal mischief, one count of third degree criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of second degree reckless endangerment.

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket for Clinton County Family Court before being turned over to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department of Vermont.

The passenger, Shantel E. Baker of Morrisonville, was arrested and charged with one count of third degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Baker, 21, was arraigned at the Town of Peru Court where she was released under the pre-trial release program and is due to appear at the Schuyler Falls Town Court on Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.