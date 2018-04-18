Teens imprisoned: Vice as vise

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Dr. Alexandra Cox discussed her research and experience working in five juvenile detention facilities around New York State in light of ongoing reform under new Raise the Age legislation. Adirondack Correctional Facility is being renovated as a facility for 16- and 17-year-old non-violent offenders.

LAKE PLACID | Prison programs for juveniles age 16 and 17 are in the midst of major reform in New York state.

The Adirondack Correctional Facility in Ray Brook is undergoing a $23 million renovation project, preparing to house teens as part of New York’s Raise the Age reform legislation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last October that the new laws look to change the way 16- and 17-year-olds are processed in the criminal and youth justice systems and changes the placement (in prison) they may receive.

The new law ensures that adolescents who commit non-violent crimes receive intervention and evidence-based treatment.

Raise the Age ensures that 16 and 17-year-olds won’t be incarcerated at Rikers Island and provides individual pathways for teens to seal prior convictions after a 10-year period free of further criminal behavior.

The law becomes effective for 16-year-olds on October 1 this year and for 17-year-olds on Oct. 1 2019.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is working to update Adirondack facilities ahead of that deadline.

But others are watching to see how programs adapt for youth within the same prison walls.

Opening discussion locally, Dr. Alexandra Cox, a college professor who has worked with youth inside five New York juvenile facilities, suggests the system itself is a vise, thus a vice.

Her research is presented in a new book: “Trapped in a Vice: the Consequences of Confinement for Young People” published by Rutgers University Press on January 30.

Much like a machinist’s clamp, she said, the vise is “pushing young people to change through the use of intensive interventions and services, but also pulling them away from meaningful opportunities for growth and development.”

Juvenile prison systems began long ago with reformatories for boys and its tenets haven’t shifted much over time.

The theory for incarceration remains much the same, Cox said: Remove young people from their homes and family to move them away from the source of delinquency.

The problem, Cox said, is far, far more complex in terms of youth emotional, social and cognitive function.

“Are there ways help can hurt?” she asked rhetorically.

Discussion settled on no one clear set of answers, but stirred through challenges of race, socio-economic conditions, poverty and adolescent development principles.