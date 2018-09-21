Teens lead police in car chase

WILMINGTON | Two teens joyriding in a stolen van led troopers in pursuit from Elizabethtown to Schroon on Wednesday.

Driver Zachary T. Palmieri, 18, and Gregory Russell, 17, were apprehended after crashing into an embankment to avoid a spike strip deployed by state police.

The pair allegedly stole a van belonging to Mountain Lake Academy at the Cobble Lookout Trailhead in Wilmington, a not-for-profit organization that provides residential therapy and education for at-risk children, said authorities.

The two teens, both clients, allegedly stole the vehicle from a trailhead parking area after they had been hiking in Wilmington with academy staff, said Jennifer Fleishman, a state police spokesman, on Friday.

After receiving a report of the theft, New York State Police spotted the van on state Route 73 in Elizabethtown.

When troopers attempted to pull the suspects over, Palmieri failed to stop, according to police.

The teens continued to drive south onto the Adirondack Northway from exit 30, and traveled into the Town of Schroon.

Palmieri attempted to avoid a spike strip swerving off the east shoulder into the median. The van struck an embankment, “became disabled” and the teens were taken into custody, without further incident, police said.

Palmieri and Russell were arraigned in the Town of Wilmington Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Palmieri was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony; unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor; and numerous traffic tickets. Russell was charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree.