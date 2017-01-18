Temporary city police chief named

Mayor forms commission to find permanent replacement

by

PLATTSBURGH — A new chief is in town. For now, at least. 

Captain Mike Branch has been named as the temporary police chief following Desmond Racicot’s retirement last week. 

Racicot retired on Jan. 10 after 14 years with the department and took a new job as a senior public safety advisor for Cisco Systems, a security firm.

“I asked Captain Branch to act as our Chief of Police, pending Civil Service approval and subject to our city code, while I form a group that will help determine the qualities and individuals who might fulfill the role of our new permanent police chief,” said Mayor Colin Read in a news release. 

The city, based on a recent Civil Service exam, currently has two employees eligible for the position.

Provisions in Civil Service law require a broader search if there are less than three qualified individuals. 

“This is a very important position for our city, and I don’t take it lightly,” said Read. “I am confident the interests of the city are best served by proceeding thoughtfully.” 

The newly minted search commission includes Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Human Resource Director Ann Giard-Chase, former Police Chief Herb Carpenter, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, former Building Inspector Rick Perry, local business leader and Vision to Action Founder Bob Smith.

Mayor Read says that he expects the process of finding a new chief to take two or three months.

