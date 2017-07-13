Ten indicted in Plattsburgh heroin ring — including correction officer

Ten people, including a correction officer at Clinton Correctional, have been indicted on federal charges for their alleged involvement in a Plattsburgh heroin distribution ring.
PLATTSBURGH — Ten people, including a correction officer at Clinton Correctional, have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly running a heroin ring that shuttled narcotics from Annapolis, Maryland, to Schenectady before distribution in the Plattsburgh area, according to federal prosecutors.
Two indictments charge the following people with conspiracy to distribute heroin:
- Kyle Touchstone, age 29, of Plattsburgh;
- Melissa Kusalonis, a.k.a. “Mel,” “Liss,” age 35, of Plattsburgh;
- Jimolo Coates, a.k.a. “Lo,” “Marlo,” “Brodie,” age 24, of Annapolis, Maryland;
- Tynaejah Thompson, a.k.a. “Naee,” age 19, of Annapolis, Maryland;
- Kiara Scott, age 28, of Annapolis, Maryland;
- Anthony DeFilippo, a.k.a “Flip,” age 35, of Schenectady, New York;
- Charles Adams, a.k.a. “Chuck, age 31, of Peru, New York;
- Travynn Ippolito, a.k.a “Trav,” age 29, of Plattsburgh;
- Luke Kiroy, age 32, of Saranac, New York;
- Danielle Conners, age 31, of Plattsburgh.
The Department of Justice announced the charges on Thursday afternoon.
According to the indictments and criminal complaints, the ring allegedly operated from June 2016 through May 2017.
Charges were filed June 14.
CORRECTION OFFICER CHARGED
Kiroy, charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, had been working at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora since 2007 prior to his arrest on June 20.
At present, he is suspended without pay from his $59,821 per year job, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Kiroy, who has been released, is being represented by Lake Placid-based defense attorney Brian Barrett, according to court documents.
His next court date is Aug. 21.
The Justice Department declined to comment if the indictment was related to Diroy's job at the maximum security prison, and referred comments to DOCCS.
DOCCS did not immediately comment on the allegations.
“We can’t tell you who the ringleaders are because it’s not public, but we can tell you who is changed with the most weight," said Michael Barnett, a spokesman for the Justice Department.
Thomas, Touchstone, Coates, Kusalonis and Adams all allegedly possessed at least 100 grams of heroin.
Touchstone and Coates both have prior changes.
If convicted, both would each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison.
Kusalonis, Thompson and Adams would each face at least five years and up to 40 years in prison.
DeFlippo, Ippolito, Conners, Kiroy and Scott would each face up to 20 years.
“A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors,” said the Department of Justice in a statement.
The indictments are the result of an investigation led by the DEA Task Force in Plattsburgh, which consists of law enforcement officers from the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Border Patrol, New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office and the Plattsburgh Police Department.
“The deadly effects of heroin are felt in our communities, but the groups profiting from spreading this poison are often found elsewhere,” said Acting United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith in a statement.
CONTINUED EFFORTS
Plattsburgh has seen several high-profile drug busts this year, including a cache of fentanyl seized in March that authorities said was the largest-ever bust of its type in the region.
A second seizure followed in June.
“The result of this lengthy investigation will remove elements from our community that have proven to be life-threatening,” said Clinton County Sheriff David Favro.
Favro said his office will continue to partner with local, state and federal agencies to root out drug trafficking.
“Heroin has been a plague to public health causing record numbers of overdoses in New York State,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge James Hunt. “This investigation highlights law enforcement’s commitment to dismantling opioid trafficking organizations responsible for fueling addiction and death in neighborhoods across the nation.”
DOCCS also assisted in the investigation.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cyrus P.W. Rieck and Katherine Kopita.