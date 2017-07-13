Ten indicted in Plattsburgh heroin ring — including correction officer

× Expand Ten people, including a correction officer at Clinton Correctional, have been indicted on federal charges for their alleged involvement in a Plattsburgh heroin distribution ring.

PLATTSBURGH — Ten people, including a correction officer at Clinton Correctional, have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly running a heroin ring that shuttled narcotics from Annapolis, Maryland, to Schenectady before distribution in the Plattsburgh area, according to federal prosecutors.

Two indictments charge the following people with conspiracy to distribute heroin:

Kyle Touchstone, age 29, of Plattsburgh;

Melissa Kusalonis, a.k.a. “Mel,” “Liss,” age 35, of Plattsburgh;

Jimolo Coates, a.k.a. “Lo,” “Marlo,” “Brodie,” age 24, of Annapolis, Maryland;

Tynaejah Thompson, a.k.a. “Naee,” age 19, of Annapolis, Maryland;

Kiara Scott, age 28, of Annapolis, Maryland;

Anthony DeFilippo, a.k.a “Flip,” age 35, of Schenectady, New York;

Charles Adams, a.k.a. “Chuck, age 31, of Peru, New York;

Travynn Ippolito, a.k.a “Trav,” age 29, of Plattsburgh;

Luke Kiroy, age 32, of Saranac, New York;

Danielle Conners, age 31, of Plattsburgh.

The Department of Justice announced the charges on Thursday afternoon.

According to the indictments and criminal complaints, the ring allegedly operated from June 2016 through May 2017.

Charges were filed June 14.

CORRECTION OFFICER CHARGED

Kiroy, charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, had been working at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora since 2007 prior to his arrest on June 20.

At present, he is suspended without pay from his $59,821 per year job, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Kiroy, who has been released, is being represented by Lake Placid-based defense attorney Brian Barrett, according to court documents.

His next court date is Aug. 21.

The Justice Department declined to comment if the indictment was related to Diroy's job at the maximum security prison, and referred comments to DOCCS.

DOCCS did not immediately comment on the allegations.

“We can’t tell you who the ringleaders are because it’s not public, but we can tell you who is changed with the most weight," said Michael Barnett, a spokesman for the Justice Department.

Thomas, Touchstone, Coates, Kusalonis and Adams all allegedly possessed at least 100 grams of heroin.

Touchstone and Coates both have prior changes.

If convicted, both would each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison.