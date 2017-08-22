Tent sale of clothing and items planned

TICONDEROGA | A big Under the Tent Sale is coming to the Thrift Shop at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

The outside event is on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Yards and yards of material and yarn will be featured under the tents, as well as craft and Christmas items,” said the church’s Betty Rettig. “Many other bargains will also be found at very reasonable prices.”

All proceeds will go to the Thrift Shop to support the church and its outreach ministries. The Thrift Shop will be open as usual and will be displaying its new fall line of clothing for the entire family.

Open year-round on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Thrift Shop is located downstairs in the fellowship wing of the church at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.

The shop is staffed entirely by volunteers and is open to everyone, Rettig said.

“Donations of good, clean, gently worn clothing and household items are appreciated, and may be brought to the Thrift Shop on selling days or by appointment,” she said.

Call the shop at 518 585-2242 or the church office at 518 585-7995 for more information.