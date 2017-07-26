Texas man charged with arson for string of car fires

× Expand Photo provided Jimmy Williams

PLATTSBURGH — Authorities have apprehended a Texas man suspected in a string of vehicle fires in downtown Plattsburgh earlier this month.

Plattsburgh Police Department arrested Jimmy Williams and charged him with eight counts of third degree arson, a class C felony.

Williams, 35, allegedly set fire to eight vehicles on Margaret and Miller Street at the tail end of Mayor’s Cup Weekend on July 9.

Following the spree, Williams returned to his hometown of Kingwood, Texas.

Plattsburgh Police enlisted help from the public on Facebook, where a lead led to his eventual apprehension.

“It turned out the information on the Facebook page was accurate,” said Lieutenant Scott Beebie, who heads the department’s detective unit.

Beebie characterized the responses as “rapid and numerous.”

“We had a lot of video that we collected as part of this investigation,” he said.

A total of 10 vehicles were damaged.

While the insurance companies have not completed a final assessment, “we know of at least two [vehicles] that are totaled,” Beebie said.

Other vehicles incurred smoke, heat and fume damage — including browned windows stemming from smouldering interiors.

“The damage, collectively, is extensive,” Beebie said.

Williams was extradited from Texas and arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on July 26 before Hon. Mark Rogers.

Williams was committed to Clinton County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

The Plattsburgh City Police Department received assistance from the Clinton County District Attorney's office, members of the National Insurance Crime Board and Harris County officials in Houston during the investigation.