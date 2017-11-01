Text stop replaces rest area

× Expand Photo provided This is the new Schroon Lake Text Stop, which replaced a larger rest area with lavatories.

SCHROON LAKE | It doesn’t have washrooms, but the new Schroon Lake Text Stop on the Adirondack Northway has picnic tables and cellular access.

The new parking area is between exits 27 and 28 in the Town of Schroon, state Department of Transportation Acting Commissioner Cathy Calhoun said.

The new text stop provides parking spaces for 13 passenger vehicles, including reserved spaces for individuals with disabilities and an additional four truck spaces.

The facility will enhance the safety and comfort of local and long-distance motorists on the Northway and will complement the High Peaks Rest Area about 17 miles further north on the Northway, Calhoun said.

It apparently replaces the Schroon Lake Rest Area, which the state closed several years ago, citing a lack of funds to maintain it and the Lewis rest area, which remains closed.

“Under Governor (Andrew) Cuomo’s leadership, we are improving highways and roads throughout the Empire State, always with an eye toward safety,” Calhoun said. “Motorists should never text while driving and this new text stop gives them one more location to pull over and check and respond to messages in a safe manner before continuing on their journey.”

Cuomo announced “texting zones” in September 2013, expanding upon the state’s efforts to reduce distracted driving by highlighting places for motorists to pull off the highway, park and use mobile devices.

Park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, and parking areas along state highways and the State Thruway serve a dual function as Texting Zones.

“Our tourist region welcomes hundreds of thousands of people each year, many of them traveling the Adirondack Northway,” said state Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury). “This ‘text stop’ is a great place for them to communicate with family and friends, to post a photo they’ve taken or to check out on their device some great places to visit. Most importantly, they can do it safely by pulling off at this convenient location and taking a break in one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Schroon Town Supervisor Michael Marnell said the facility is great news.

“This area is the most scenic location on I-87,” he said. “After viewing Schroon Lake and the surrounding mountains, I am sure travelers will visit our towns stores, public beach, restaurants, motels, and our nine-hole golf course. On behalf of the residents of Schroon Lake, I want to thank DOT for providing this service.”

State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said the Text Stop will be a boon to travelers.

“This is a welcomed addition to the Schroon travel corridor along the Adirondack Northway,” Stec said. “Many travelers will enjoy the convenience of pulling off the interstate and taking a break before resuming their travels.”