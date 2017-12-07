TFCU chairman retires after 30-year leadership

× Expand Photo provided TFCU Board Chairman Ralph Corbo recently announced his retirement after 30 years of service.

TICONDEROGA | After serving as an active member for over 30 years, Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ralph Corbo, has retired.

Elected to succeed him is David Baird, who served on the supervisory committee from 2004 to 2013, at which time he was appointed to serve as director.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the board, working with former and current directors and CEOs and I will miss the interaction and comradery,” said Corbo. “Even so, I am quite confident in the board, the leadership team and staff and in the direction the credit union is headed and I look forward to many additional good things to come.”

In the decades of Corbo’s leadership, the Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union (TFCU) has seen significant growth by adding additional employee groups; and in 2005 a charter amendment.

Additionally, TFCU opened its first branch in March 2007 in Port Henry to better serve its members in that community and its second branch in November 2008 in Elizabethtown in an effort to attract new members.

Both included new construction of over 2500 square-foot buildings.

Due in large part to Corbo’s leadership and his excellent working relationships with TFCU’s CEOs, the credit union has seen growth from assets of slightly over $21 million in 1986 to over $100 million today.

Most recently, based on his commitment to ensuring a competitively relevant and viable future for TFCU, additional electronic delivery channels were introduced to dramatically improve accessibility for members and potential members alike.

Richard Carpenter, chairman of TFCU’s supervisory committee, has been appointed to fill Corbo’s director seat until the annual meeting in the spring.

“Ralph’s commitment to giving of his time is exemplary,” said TFCU President and CEO Shawn Hayes. “I join fellow directors in acknowledging this milestone of longevity and singular dedication to TFCU and its members.

“I am personally grateful for his leadership, counsel and friendship over the years and wish him the very best in this new chapter of his life. I look forward to working closely with David Baird, Rick Carpenter and our remaining directors as we continue to focus on serving our membership in the years to come.”