TFCU plans credit union week events

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union (TFCU) is pleased to announce the kick off to credit union week will be Monday, Oct. 15.

During the week, TFCU will serve up free Michigan dogs, soda, chips and cookies at their BBQs. Members are encouraged to bring a friend or family member who is not yet a member to the BBQ.

On Thursday and Friday, event goers can bring confidential documents to be securely destroyed on site at the “ShredFest” events. In exchange for free paper-shredding, a donation of a non-perishable food item is requested.

There is a 10 box limit per person/per event. For those who can’t make it to ShredFest, a limited number of documents may be dropped off in secure locked totes at the branches beginning Oct. 12 through the branch’s event date.

Check out the full schedule of events for hours and locations:

Monday, Oct. 15

Cider and donuts at all branches

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Port Henry branch BBQ: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Ti branch BBQ: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

E-town branch ShredFest: noon to 2:30 p.m.

Port Henry branch ShredFest: 3-5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

E-town branch BBQ: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ti branch ShredFest: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.