Authorities investigating vandalism at Lake Champlain Bridge

× Expand Lohr McKinstry The Lake Champlain Bridge was reduced to one lane Sunday, with state Department of Transportation workers directing traffic. Someone heaved the bridge’s manhole inspection covers into the lake overnight, said authorities, and police were checking for possible sabotage of the bridge’s systems.

CROWN POINT – The Lake Champlain Bridge was reduced to a single lane for most of Sunday as authorities tried to determine why someone removed the manhole inspection covers from the span.

Someone out for a walk on the bridge Sunday afternoon reported the circular access plates missing.

The metal covers were thrown over the side into Lake Champlain, and the Port Henry Fire Department’s fire boat was called to the site around 3:30 p.m. to try to recover the metal hatches from the lake.

The boat was able to launch from the Van Slooten Harbour Marina and make its way through ice and frigid waters to get under the bridge. The lake is only partially frozen so far this winter, and is open under the bridge.

State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, state Department of Transportation and the Essex County Office of Emergency Services were all on site investigating the apparent vandalism.

State police had a special team at the bridge checking the inspection tunnels that run under the surface of the roadway to make sure whoever removed the manhole covers hadn’t gone inside to do damage or plant anything.

At about 4:30 p.m., a state police helicopter arrived at the bridge to do an aerial inspection.

There’s some evidence whoever removed the covers may have also tried to get atop the bridge, officials said.

The overhead lights on the bridge are timed to go off at 11 p.m., and the covers are believed to have been removed late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The metal hatches are heavy, so more than one person may have been involved, authorities said.

Under an agreement with Vermont, the state DOT is responsible for the entire bridge, even though half of the span is in the Green Mountain State.

The bridge connects Crown Point with Addison, Vt., and traffic counts show it is used by more than 3,000 drivers daily.