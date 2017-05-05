That 9.6 pound salmon wins again!

× Expand Photo by Allison Sucharzewski Even as youngsters, ages 4 and 2, Ava and Thomas, respectively, loved fishing with Dad, John Sucharzewski and mom, Allison (who took the photo). The youngsters are now ages 10 and 8 with lines set on fishing records in the region.

WILLSBORO — The big fish Thomas Sucharzewski caught last summer held its record.

Then age 7, Thomas tugged a 29-inch, 9.6 pound salmon from Lake Champlain to take third place in the Lake Champlain International.

His mom Allison Sucharzewski said Thomas, now 8, bought a motor for the fishing boat with his winning prize money last year.

And they had entered the catch in the Champlain Basin Derby, a region-wide contest that awards any catch from any tournament, a cumulative roster that spans 50 weeks.

“Any catch can be entered into the Basin Derby, and the win comes from other tournament standings, from fishing contests up into Canada, and south almost to Poultney Vermont,” Allison explained.

“We had kind of forgotten all about it,” the busy mom of two said.

Then they learned Thomas’s record stood a test of time among entries, and found out about it the same day as the award ceremony.

“He got first in the Basin Derby and won $1,000!” Allison said.

Clearly, the eight-year-old from Willsboro has the right touch for lures and lines and fishing spots.

“He couldn’t stop smiling,” Allison said of the surprise.

Thomas has won lots of fishing gear over the past couple years and is set for the near future, and so, this time, mom and dad, John Sucharzewski, asked their young fisherman what he might do with some of the prize money.

He went for a pet, a reptile.

“He decided to buy a bearded dragon, and named it Toothless, now we have a lizard,” Allison laughed.

Meantime, fishing season has opened on lakes and waters around the region, and the Sucharzewski family is ready for their favorite pastime, adventure taken together, one Allison and John encouraged both Thomas and his older sister Ava, 10, to enjoy early in life.

“We’re a fishing family. We all can’t wait to get on the lake. Both of our kids started basically when they could walk. John and I fished even before we had kids. So when they were born, it was such a big part of our life, they came along.”

She attributes Thomas’s fishing acumen to part science, part luck.

“He seems to seem to have that extra luck,” said the proud mom.

Location, strategy for time of day and feeding habits combine in the family’s fishing plan along with change of lures.

“Thomas will always push the envelope and try other lures,” Allison said.

“As soon as that boy put a pole in the water, there was a bite. And reeling in the line, there’s always something on the end of it.”

Do the Sucharzewskis, who live in Willsboro, have a favorite fishing spot?

“Well, even when we lived in Vermont we would come to New York and fish in the bays up here a lot. Willsboro Bay is a really good spot,” Allison said.

As a family sport, there are many resources for people who want to try fishing in nearby lakes and streams.

“If you reach out to people who fish on a regular basis and find out where to go and what the waterway is like and put a line in when the fish are ready, you catch on fast,” Allison said.

“Town Fish and Game clubs are a great resource. And organizations like Lake Champlain International are fantastic. At each of these fishing derbies, there is an education piece. I would encourage people who are interested to go to the weigh-in stations and talk to people there: and see all the fish. Most people who fish are more than happy to take people out.”

As for this summer?

Allison said it’s game on for the ladies this year.

“We will be signed up for LCI this year, which is probably our 17th year in a row fishing it. Ava and I are hoping to take home the prize this time and win the title ‘Lady of the Lake,’” she quipped.

Big catch, or small, family time isn’t measured by a length or the pound.

“Fishing is something we’ll share with our kids forever,” Allison mused.

× Expand Photo by Allison Sucharzewski Ava Sucharzewski’s first catch, age two-and-a-half, brought a huge smile.

TO LEARN MORE:

Fishing season opened April 1 for trout and landlocked salmon and extends to Oct. 15.

The Willsboro Fish and Game Club is hosting its Youth Fishing Derby this year on May 13 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m. Contact the club for more information.

Other fishing tournaments set for this year include:

June 20 to 22: LCI Fathers Day Derby, online information: www.mychamplain.net

June 20: LCI Little Angler’s, online: www.mychamplain.net

July 30 to Aug. 1: Fishing League Worldwide Fishing Derby, online information: www.flwoutdoors.com

Aug. 8: Walmart Bass League, online information www.flwoutdoors.com

Sept 3: Lake Champlain International Bass Open www.mychamplain.net

AN APP FOR THAT

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has a mobile Fish and Wildlife app. Created by ParksbyNature Network, the app is free and provides updated fish and wildlife news, detailed hunting and fishing season information, species information, weather alerts, social media connections, GPS mapping capabilities, among other important resources for hunters and fishermen and women.