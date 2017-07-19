The Barriere’s: living the dream through gardening

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Rene and Lorraine Barriere’s garden on Bechard Road in Champlain will be featured during this year’s Kent-Delord House Museum Secret Gardens Tour on Saturday, July 22. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Prev Next

CHAMPLAIN — Back in 1979, the Barriere’s home used to be a little cottage with only one tree.

Since then, Rene and Lorraine Barriere have been working toward beautifying their land on Bechard Road in Champlain, which will be featured on this year’s annual Secret Garden Tour on July 22.

The garden is spread out in different sections around their home. From the front yard to the back, several flowers bloom and grow.

Mostly perennials are scattered across the lawn, along with small patches of irises and sunflowers. A batch of lilies sit in front of the Great Chazy River in their backyard.

Most of the flowers are placed around the planted trees and other handcrafted items made by Rene, such as a white gazebo on the porch and lighthouse on the waterfront.

A giant hedge wraps around the porch to give their home a natural look. A veggie garden filled with cucumbers, lettuce and more sits in the backyard.

Little hidden trinkets can be found throughout the garden — from a ceramic seagull sitting on a log post to a bright red vintage water pump.

“We enjoy gardening and we enjoy keeping the place up nice,” said Rene.

“We just do what we love to do,” added Lorraine. “It feels so natural to us.”

The lifelong residents both grew up on farms in Champlain where they were both exposed to gardening and landscaping at a young age.

Because of this, the Barriere’s are quite modest when it comes to their garden they spent perfecting over the last 10 years upon retirement.

In fact, organizers of the Kent-Delord House Museum Secret Gardens Tour asked the couple to be part of this year’s annual self-guided tour of several gardens in the community.

“I’ve seen some fantastic gardens,” said Rene. “Our garden is the way we like it.”

The 27th annual Kent-Delord House Museum Secret Gardens Tour will take place Saturday, July 22 from noon to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the Kent-Delord House Museum on Cumberland Avenue in Plattsburgh and Lakeside Coffee on Lake Street in Rouses Point from noon to 1:30 p.m. For more information or a full list of participating gardens, call 561-6793 or 643-9486.