The builders of a nation

Fort Ticonderoga had a major role in the early stages of the American Revolution.
TICONDEROGA | In an area where the fabric of America was first stitched, Ticonderoga and its surrounding communities did much more to contribute to the foundation of the United States of America than being a stronghold at times of war.
“The Champlain Valley, with Ticonderoga at its strategic heart, has shaped the political geography of North America,” said Matthew Keagle, curator at Fort Ticonderoga. “From its origin as a boundary between the native nations of the continent prior to European colonization, it remained a disputed zone between colonial powers before being disputed by the newly independent United States during the Revolution.”
Throughout the region, there are markers and attractions that bring the history to life in the region that help to bring Independence Day to every citizen of this country.
MORE THAN WAR
Already a veteran of war, Fort Carillon — as it was known during the Revolutionary War, before British forces captured it in 1759 and renamed it Fort Ticonderoga — was an after thought compared to the new, major Fort Crown Point in the early 1770s.
At least until 1773, when a fire at the Crown Point site destroyed the fort and brought the British back to Ticonderoga, their main base on Lake Champlain.
Site of the first win for the revolutionaries, Ethan Allen and Benedict Arnold, along with a small regiment of Green Mountain Boys, pulled off the overnight capture of Fort Ticonderoga before allowing Henry Knox to take 60 cannons from the Ti and Crown Point forts from New York to Boston, where they were used to chase away British troops from the harbor, another pivotal win for the band of patriots.
“The strategic and moral value of Ticonderoga is expressed by it being the first target of American forces during the Revolution, culminating in the May 10, 1775 capture of the fort, an event with a political and practical significance that far outweighed the number of forces involved,” said Keagle.
He added that Ticonderoga’s location made it a prime strategic land for the interior of the new country.
“Ticonderoga stands as one of very few places that has been a critical location during virtually all of the major conflicts that have defined the early military history of America,” said Keagle. “Far from the urban centers of the Atlantic coast or the Saint Lawrence Valley, the vitality of the interior waterways and their ability to transport people and goods across the inhospitable terrain of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains, virtually determined that this location would be at the heart of any conflict over the continent.”
“A lot of people from a lot of nationalities have called Fort Ticonderoga their home,” said Ticonderoga Historical Society Visitor Services Coordinator Carol Provoncha. “We have a lot to say here, not only in times of war, but this area was huge as a waterway and highway to the rest of the nation. You look at the impact that wood and graphite have had on people all over the nation, and it all started here.”
NEW AGE DAWNING
After the war was over, many of those who served in the area opted to stay here, according to Crown Point Historian Joan Hunsdon.
“You saw a lot of those soldiers settle down here,” Hunsdon said. “I think that is why you have had such a large number of veterans serve here than you may see in other communities.”
During the Civil War, Crown Point was one of very few places to have both a Cavalry unit and Infantry unit.
“You see service like that throughout our heritage,” she said.
Along with heritage comes one of the beginnings of the electronic age, on display at the Penfield Museum in the hamlet of Ironville.
The museum, which was created through the purchase of several buildings at Penfield, was the site of the first industrial application of electricity in the country by Allen Penfield and inventor Joseph Henry in 1831.
“That was a huge moment for the country and for the world, really,” Hunsdon said. “It brought everything closer to the modern age."
